Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic
PANews reported on July 17 that the Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic activity grew slightly from the end of May to the beginning of July. The economic outlook is neutral
PANews
2025/07/17 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill
PANews reported on July 17 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a key procedural
PANews
2025/07/17 07:16
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes closed slightly higher, and Circle rose 19%
PANews reported on July 17 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 closing up 0.3%, and
PANews
2025/07/17 07:09
Coinbase launches Base App to create a one-stop social and trading platform
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Coinbase officially released the Base App, upgrading the original Coinbase Wallet to a "universal application" that integrates social networking, mini
PANews
2025/07/17 07:05
UK lawmakers push to ban crypto donations in political campaigns
With millions in crypto flowing into US elections, governments worldwide face pressure to regulate digital campaign contributions.
PANews
2025/07/17 06:05
‘There is no legitimate use case for crypto’ — US Representative Stephen Lynch
Lynch joined his Democratic colleagues in denouncing cryptocurrencies and calling for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
PANews
2025/07/17 05:06
Roman Storm prosecutors seek to block testimony on crypto kidnappings
US Attorneys continued hearing from witnesses in their case against the Tornado Cash co-founder and filed a motion to block testimony on crypto-related kidnappings and torture.
PANews
2025/07/17 04:51
Digital Asset Bills Create A Casino For Crypto Billionaires, Rep. Maxine Waters Says
Congresswoman Maxine Waters is doubling down on her pushback against the Republican-led “Crypto Week” in a new July 16 press release. Maxine Waters Slams Trump’s Crypto Ties In the scathing Monday press release published on the Democrats’ U.S. House Committee on Financial Services website, Waters claimed that the three key pieces of crypto legislation under congressional review this week would create “ a casino for crypto billionaires to make more profits.” “For weeks, House Financial Services Ranking Member Maxine Waters has sounded the alarm on the grave dangers the so-called CLARITY and GENIUS Acts will pose to our financial system,” the press release states. “These bills throw hardworking Americans under the bus, putting them at risk for a future financial crisis—all to legitimize Donald Trump’s crypto scams.” Waters also slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s digital asset ventures as “growing crypto crimes” and lambasted Republicans’ hesitancy to enact provisions that would limit Trump’s affiliations within the sector across the pieces of crypto legislation. “The only remaining solution to stop Trump’s crypto grift and protect consumers? Vote NO on the so-called CLARITY and GENIUS Acts ,” the press release concludes. Crypto Legislation Advances After Trump Meeting Waters’ critiques came the same day as Congress voted 215-211 in a procedural vote on three digital asset bills after a failed vote on Tuesday. LIVE NOW: CRYPTO BILLS PROCEDURAL VOTE MOTION IS ADOPTED 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KH1hDUV3aV — Maddy (@Maddy_Web3) July 16, 2025 Following Tuesday’s vote, Trump met with several U.S. lawmakers who, “after a short discussion,” agreed to advance the crypto legislation. “I’m thankful for President Trump getting involved tonight to ensure that we can pass the GENIUS Act tomorrow and agreeing again to help us advance additional crypto legislation bills in the coming days,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said in a July 15 statement. As “Crypto Week” continues, it may only be a matter of time before the pieces of digital asset legislation find a path forward to be ratified into law.
CryptoNews
2025/07/17 04:39
'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver sues Spain to block extradition to the United States
Roger Ver, also known as "Bitcoin Jesus," has repeatedly called the US DOJ tax evasion case against him "politically motivated."
PANews
2025/07/17 04:25
GENIUS Act clears House vote, stablecoin law could pass this week
House representatives agree to advance several key pieces of crypto legislation.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 04:21
