Fourth Paradigm plans to place 25.9 million shares to raise more than HK$1.3 billion for RWA, stablecoin and other fields
PANews reported on July 17 that the Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today (before the trading hours of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange)
PANews
2025/07/17 08:49
CME Group has made it clear that it will not launch memecoin derivatives and is considering 24/7 crypto trading
PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , the world's largest derivatives exchange CME Group said that due to the lack of practical application scenarios, there is currently
PANews
2025/07/17 08:44
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec, Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol Orca is planning to launch its new Launchpad (token issuance platform) in late July
PANews
2025/07/17 08:39
Whales continue to increase their holdings of Ethereum by spending tens of millions of dollars
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , three Ethereum whales are actively buying ETH . Among them, whale " 0x52e " spent $15.79 million to buy
PANews
2025/07/17 08:36
James Wynn has closed his BTC long position of 40 times, making a profit of $368,100
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) has closed his BTC 40x long position, making a profit of $368,100, and has
PANews
2025/07/17 08:25
World Liberty Fi spent tens of millions of dollars to buy 3007.4 Ethereum in the past 9 hours
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens , World Liberty Fi spent $10 million USDC in the past 9 hours and purchased 3,007.4 Ethereum at a price
PANews
2025/07/17 08:04
As the Base ecosystem is being restructured, here are some potential targets worth investing in
On July 15, Coinbase Wallet officially announced that it would release a "major update" the next day. Previously, Base chain co-founder Jesse Pollak also spoke on the X platform, saying
PANews
2025/07/17 08:00
UK MPs call for ban on cryptocurrency political donations
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, several British MPs have recently called for a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies for political donations, fearing that they are
PANews
2025/07/17 08:00
Procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill in U.S. House reaches deadlock
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the procedural votes of the U.S. House of Representatives, which were originally scheduled to advance three important cryptocurrency legislations during
PANews
2025/07/17 07:52
SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 10,614 Ethereum worth $35.62 million
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Onchain Lens, SharpLink Gaming has added 10,614 Ethereum to its ETH strategy reserve, worth $35.62 million. Currently, the company holds a total
PANews
2025/07/17 07:46
