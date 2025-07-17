2025-08-08 Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced key encryption legislation to a final vote

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , after nearly 10 hours of marathon voting, the U.S. House of Representatives has pushed key crypto legislation into the final
PANews 2025/07/17
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
PANews 2025/07/17
Trump announces more than $90 billion investment to make Pennsylvania an AI hub

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Verge , former US President Trump announced at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit that the total investment from private enterprises
PANews 2025/07/17
ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users

PANews reported on July 17 that OpenAI has launched Record Mode in its ChatGPT app for macOS to Plus subscribers. This feature allows users to record system audio during meetings
PANews 2025/07/17
Security agency: Potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC detected, with a loss of approximately $13,000

PANews reported on July 17 that blockchain security agency SlowMist issued an alert stating that MistEye detected potential suspicious activities related to $VDS on BSC, with the amount of losses
PANews 2025/07/17
The U.S. House of Representatives vote on cryptocurrency legislation is still ongoing, with the current result being 217 to 212

PANews reported on July 17, market news: The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to advance cryptocurrency legislation, and voting is still in progress. According to Eleanor Terrett, Congressman
PANews 2025/07/17
U.S. House Speaker Johnson: Republicans agree to promote cryptocurrency legislation

PANews reported on July 17 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson: The Republican Party agreed to promote cryptocurrency legislation.
PANews 2025/07/17
French lawmakers propose using surplus nuclear power for Bitcoin mining, with annual revenue of $150 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoSlate, French lawmakers recently submitted a bill to the National Assembly, proposing a five-year Bitcoin mining pilot program to use excess power
PANews 2025/07/17
China Asset Management (Hong Kong) launches new tokenized fund: China Asset Management USD and RMB Digital Currency Fund

PANews reported on July 17 that according to China Asset Management (Hong Kong), following the successful launch of the world's first Hong Kong dollar tokenized money market fund in February
PANews 2025/07/17
Some large US banks plan to launch stablecoins

PANews reported on July 17 that several large U.S. financial institutions, including Bank of America and Citigroup, are working on launching stablecoins, a move that comes as the U.S. government
PANews 2025/07/17

