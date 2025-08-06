2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006936+4.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July

PANews reported on August 6th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that, looking at specific ETF categories, crypto ETFs saw double the inflows of other
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:43
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1308-2.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2452+2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
SIX$0.01984+2.42%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:24
Robinhood Crypto Launches ONDO and FLOKI for US Users

Robinhood Crypto Launches ONDO and FLOKI for US Users

PANews reported on August 6 that according to market news, Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users to further expand the platform's assets.
Ondo
ONDO$0.99907+6.25%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00011609+8.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:11
Ledger Wallet Software Limitations Prevent Some Cardano Users from Claiming the "Glacier Airdrop"

Ledger Wallet Software Limitations Prevent Some Cardano Users from Claiming the "Glacier Airdrop"

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, software limitations on Ledger hardware wallets are preventing some Cardano users from participating in the Midnight Foundation's two-month "Glacier Drop" airdrop,
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02855+0.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:03
What impact does the circulation velocity of Bitcoin have on future development?

What impact does the circulation velocity of Bitcoin have on future development?

By Stefania Barbaglio, Coindesk Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Bitcoin’s on-chain velocity is at its lowest level in a decade, suggesting a shift in its use from currency to
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14528+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:00
Base: "Switching to an incorrectly configured backup sorter" caused a 33-minute interruption in block production yesterday

Base: "Switching to an incorrectly configured backup sorter" caused a 33-minute interruption in block production yesterday

PANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch to
Solayer
LAYER$0.6197+2.97%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2452+2.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 08:51
An entity is suspected of receiving over $360 million worth of ETH through four wallets in the past two days.

An entity is suspected of receiving over $360 million worth of ETH through four wallets in the past two days.

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, four multi-signature wallets (belonging to the same entity) received 101,131 ETH worth US$363.58 million from FalconX, Galaxy Digital and
Multichain
MULTI$0.08117+5.75%
Ethereum
ETH$3,868.33+5.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 08:48
Bitwise CIO: The U.S. SEC Chairman’s speech on “Project Crypto” contains three key opportunities

Bitwise CIO: The U.S. SEC Chairman’s speech on “Project Crypto” contains three key opportunities

According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' "Project Crypto" speech as a "five-year investment roadmap," highlighting three key opportunities: Ethereum/Layer 1 blockchains,
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6197+2.97%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 08:34

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace