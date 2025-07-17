2025-08-08 Friday

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
PANews2025/07/17 19:16
US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said: I support the merger of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
PANews2025/07/17 19:09
Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc (6574.T) has officially launched its Bitcoin financial strategy and plans to purchase 400
PANews2025/07/17 18:59
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
PANews2025/07/17 18:54
Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
PANews2025/07/17 18:48
Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
PANews2025/07/17 18:43
Voting was full of twists and turns! The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed procedural votes to advance three pieces of encryption legislation, and the Genius Act is expected to be signed th

Author: Weilin, PANews On July 17 (local time on Wednesday), the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on three major cryptocurrency bills, paving the way for voting on
PANews2025/07/17 18:31
UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had seized seven cryptocurrency ATMs and arrested two people on suspicion of operating
PANews2025/07/17 18:24
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21
Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut

Polkadot’s founder Gavin Wood details his implementation plan for the protocol’s decentralized human verification which will aim to solve identity verification challenges in the age of AI. At the Web3 Summit 2025 in Berlin on July 17, Wood discussed the…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:14

