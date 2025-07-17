2025-08-08 Friday

CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the SEC official website, CANARY submitted the S1 application document for STAKED INJ ETF to the US SEC.
PANews2025/07/17 21:11
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

Hedera Hashgraph token jumped and crossed an important resistance level after the launch of the first staking exchange-traded fund. Hedera (HBAR) jumped to a high of $0.2500, its highest level since March 7, up by nearly 100% from its lowest…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 21:11
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Ephemera, the developer of the decentralized messaging protocol XMTP, completed a US$20 million Series B financing round, led by Union
PANews2025/07/17 21:03
Trump crypto coin analysis: Bollinger Bands point to a squeeze ahead of unlock

Trump crypto coin price underperformed other top Solana meme coins as traders braced for a big token unlock on Friday. Official Trump (TRUMP) was trading at $10.10 on Thursday, a few points above this month’s low of $8.55. It has…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:53
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
PANews2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
PANews2025/07/17 20:48
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing

PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
PANews2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies

Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature

PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
PANews2025/07/17 20:38

