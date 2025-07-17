2025-08-08 Friday

Nansen: Not all Bitcoin-heavy firms get equal stock market love

More and more firms are entering the Bitcoin race, but not all are seeing the same effects on their stock price.
Crypto.news2025/07/17 22:10
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 191,473 ETH

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 6,930 BTC (worth $816.55 million); iShares (BlackRock) had a net inflow of
PANews2025/07/17 22:02
Plasma officially launches XPL public sale, token economic model announced

According to PANews on July 17, the stablecoin Layer2 network Plasma officially announced that the public sale of its token XPL has started and will last until 9:00 a.m. EST
PANews2025/07/17 21:56
Ondo Finance to launch first tokenized U.S. bond fund on Sei

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the real-world asset protocol Ondo Finance announced on Thursday that it will launch its USDY fund on the Sei network.
PANews2025/07/17 21:45
BSTR plans to be listed in the U.S. through a SPAC merger with 30,021 BTC when it is launched

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Businesswire, BSTR, Holdings Inc. (BSTR) announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. (Nasdaq:
MAG7.ssi index token rose strongly by 5.73%, with an annual return rate exceeding Bitcoin by 6.39%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the latest market data, while Bitcoin was trading sideways, the spot index token MAG7.ssi launched by SoSoValue Indexes broke through $0.94, with
US electric car company Volcon raises over $500 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, Volcon, an American electric car company, announced that it would adopt a Bitcoin financial strategy. It has reached a securities purchase
Listed company GameSquare plans to raise $70 million through rights issue to continue purchasing ETH

PANews reported on July 17 that Nasdaq-listed Game Square Holdings announced that it plans to issue 46,666,667 shares of common stock to raise US$70 million. The company plans to use
Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?

Top crypto tokens continued their bull run on July 17, despite Bitcoin pulling back by over 1% to $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) price jumped by 8% to $3,400, while Ripple (XRP) surged by 10% to $3.25. Other top altcoins like Floki…
Publicly listed Enlightify Inc. plans to purchase up to $20 million of CYBER tokens within 12 months

PANews reported on July 17 that Cyber officials stated on the X platform: “The Cyber Foundation welcomes Enlightify Inc. (NYSE: ENFY) as the first listed company to commit to investing
