Blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye completes $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, the blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye announced the completion of a $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange, with participation
PANews2025/07/18 00:10
Web3 smart layer W3.io completes $7 million seed round led by Blockchange Ventures

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Globenewswire, Web3 intelligent layer W3.io announced the completion of a US$7 million seed round of financing, led by Blockchange Ventures, with participation
PANews2025/07/18 00:07
Smart ETHRANSACTION Cloud Mining Could Help You Earn Extra Income

CryptoNews2025/07/18 00:03
Yala announces token economics: total supply 1 billion, 3.4% allocated to airdrops

PANews reported on July 17 that Yala announced that the token YALA has been launched and announced the token economics. The total supply is 1 billion (fixed), and the specific
PANews2025/07/17 23:58
BSTR joins Bitcoin treasury arms race with 30,021 BTC and Wall Street backing

Strategy and other publicly traded BTC holders now have serious competition. With a Cantor-backed SPAC, a $1.5 billion PIPE, and a founding team led by Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back, BSTR is entering the corporate Bitcoin game with a balance sheet…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 23:57
Caldera has opened airdrop applications

PANews reported on July 17 that the Caldera Foundation announced the opening of ERA airdrop applications. Wallets that have successfully pre-claimed their allocations must claim their tokens before 8:00 on
PANews2025/07/17 23:56
The Smarter Web Company announces accelerated placing to raise at least £15 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company that adopts a Bitcoin reserve strategy, announced that it will issue
PANews2025/07/17 23:42
Longest House vote in history opens contentious Crypto Week on Capitol Hill — what’s next?

Why did a routine house vote on crypto bills stretch over nine hours, and what does it reveal about internal Republican politics? House sets record in crypto showdown On Jul. 16, the U.S. House of Representatives recorded the longest vote…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 23:37
Cosmos Hub halts plans to launch EVM platform

PANews reported on July 17 that Cosmos shared its product updates and future plans since this year on the X platform. The team said it will suspend plans to launch
PANews2025/07/17 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 529 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 17 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $529 million, of which $300 million
PANews2025/07/17 23:30

