The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th
The White House is preparing to pass the GENIUS Act today and plans to hold a (presidential) signing ceremony for
PANews
2025/07/18 07:47
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs
The US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
PANews
2025/07/18 07:41
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion
According to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
PANews
2025/07/18 07:41
A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion
According to Onchain Lens, a Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" has just deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins (about $4.83 billion) into
PANews
2025/07/18 07:33
U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
PANews
2025/07/18 07:31
White House press secretary: Trump plans to sign encryption-related bills, including the Genius bill, at an event on Friday
The White House press secretary said: We are willing to promote making cryptocurrency payments more convenient. We know that there are enough votes to
PANews
2025/07/18 07:27
Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry
Coinbase (COIN.O) CEO said: Trump has been committed to promoting the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry. Relevant
PANews
2025/07/18 07:25
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF
Documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
PANews
2025/07/18 07:23
Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets
According to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a
PANews
2025/07/18 07:18
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks
OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
PANews
2025/07/18 07:15
