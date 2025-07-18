2025-08-08 Friday

MetaMask wallet now supports direct collection of ecological airdrops

PANews reported on July 18 that the crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users can now claim ecosystem airdrops directly in the MetaMask wallet without having to jump to other platforms.
PANews2025/07/18 10:50
Substack raises $100 million in new funding, with a valuation of $1.1 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, the independent writer platform Substack recently completed a $100 million financing, with the latest valuation reaching $1.1 billion. This round of
PANews2025/07/18 10:42
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Ai Yi, the "smart money" that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million, bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with
PANews2025/07/18 10:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/18 Update: $fumble/$lore The most read posts on source X, official dissemination of
PANews2025/07/18 10:25
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sei's official announcement, Ondo Finance will soon launch its flagship product USDY Treasury bond tokenized product assets on the Sei blockchain. USDY
PANews2025/07/18 10:11
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company

PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately
PANews2025/07/18 10:01
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?

Overnight, the Financial Times broke the news: US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing retirement plans such as 401(k) to invest in "alternative assets" such as
PANews2025/07/18 10:00
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
PANews2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets

PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
PANews2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
PANews2025/07/18 09:20

