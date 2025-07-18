MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
MetaMask wallet now supports direct collection of ecological airdrops
PANews reported on July 18 that the crypto wallet MetaMask announced that users can now claim ecosystem airdrops directly in the MetaMask wallet without having to jump to other platforms.
NOW
$0.00822
-0.48%
WALLET
$0.02855
+0.95%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:50
Substack raises $100 million in new funding, with a valuation of $1.1 billion
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, the independent writer platform Substack recently completed a $100 million financing, with the latest valuation reaching $1.1 billion. This round of
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:42
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Ai Yi, the "smart money" that shorted Bitcoin when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million, bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with
LUNA
$0.1594
+3.64%
AI
$0.1288
+3.62%
SMART
$0.007208
+43.07%
ETH
$3,869.45
+5.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/18 Update: $fumble/$lore The most read posts on source X, official dissemination of
FUMBLE
$0.003763
-4.00%
AI
$0.1288
+3.62%
MEME
$0.001715
+0.94%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.05%
LORE
$0.000757
-30.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:25
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sei's official announcement, Ondo Finance will soon launch its flagship product USDY Treasury bond tokenized product assets on the Sei blockchain. USDY
SEI
$0.3052
+4.52%
BOND
$0.1726
+2.13%
ONDO
$0.99865
+6.21%
SOON
$0.1873
+5.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:11
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company
PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately
LQR
$0.09278
+3.35%
HOUSE
$0.032648
+34.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:01
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?
Overnight, the Financial Times broke the news: US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing retirement plans such as 401(k) to invest in "alternative assets" such as
K
$4.573
+17.10%
TRUMP
$9.08
+2.65%
INVEST
$0.000239
-0.54%
MOVE
$0.1362
+4.20%
SIGN
$0.07721
+3.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 10:00
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
NET
$0.00010463
-5.67%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets
PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
CORE
$0.5161
+6.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto
PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
HOLD
$0.00004833
-8.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 09:20
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace