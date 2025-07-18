2025-08-08 Friday

SharpLink Gaming purchased more than 32,000 ETH, with a total holding of more than 353,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming purchased an additional 32,892 Ethereum (about $ 118.8 million) on Thursday, further expanding its lead
PANews2025/07/18 11:57
60 million USDC were destroyed in USDC Treasury

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert , at 11:29 Beijing time, 60 million USDC (approximately US$59,974,799) were destroyed in the USDC Treasury .
PANews2025/07/18 11:51
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 18, 2025 –XRP Hits All-Time High Above $3.6, ETH Trades at $3.6K as Crypto Bills Clear House

The global crypto market is in full bull mode, total capitalization has surged past the $4 trillion threshold, led by a fresh wave of altcoin strength. XRP surged past its all-time high above $3.6 today. ETH is up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, trading near $3,600. Bitcoin also broke above $120k barrier. Fueling the rally are major developments in Washington: the U.S. House has just cleared three critical crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins with the Senate having already passed key measures, pushing the legislative package toward President Trump’s desk. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/07/18 11:39
Backpack opens FTX bond sale channel

PANews reported on July 18 that Backpack Chinese said that Backpack has now officially opened the FTX debt sales channel. This service is a non-profit, completely neutral channel that aims
PANews2025/07/18 11:21
MEI Pharma Launches $100 Million Litecoin Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Litecoin blog, "MEI Pharma" launched a Litecoin treasury strategy worth US$100 million.
PANews2025/07/18 11:18
The crypto market rose across the board, with the PayFi sector leading the way with a 17.06% gain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to SoSoValue data, three cryptocurrency bills were passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. Driven by this and the "Genius Act" expected to
PANews2025/07/18 11:12
The total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeds $4 trillion, and the market value of stablecoins exceeds $266 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Coingecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies on the entire network has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars, of which Bitcoin's share
PANews2025/07/18 11:10
Consensys: How will Ethereum, as a trusted software system, reshape the global digital economy?

Author: Consensys Compiled and edited by: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Every financial transaction involves an element of trust. Ethereum’s digital trust enables the digitization of massive assets, capital, and financial transactions, greatly
PANews2025/07/18 11:00
US prosecutors expect to wrap up Roman Storm case by July 25

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph , Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm 's criminal trial in New York entered its fourth day, and FBI witnesses appeared in
PANews2025/07/18 10:53
Trump Admin Weighs Crypto in Retirement Portfolios: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to open the doors of the $9 trillion US retirement market to cryptocurrencies, gold and private equity, a move that could redefine how millions of Americans invest their savings. Trump is expected to sign an executive order as early as this week that would allow 401(k) plans to include a broader set of alternative assets, the Financial Times reported Friday. This order would instruct US regulatory agencies to study and remove any remaining barriers preventing professionally managed retirement funds from offering exposure to asset classes beyond traditional stocks and bonds. These would include digital assets, precious metals, corporate debt, infrastructure funds and private equity vehicles. FT Exclusive: The US president is expected to sign an executive order that would open up 401k plans to alternative investments beyond traditional stocks and bonds, according to people briefed on Trump's plans. https://t.co/M4RCM0Vq7t pic.twitter.com/mY3w0ZiHyG — Financial Times (@FT) July 17, 2025 Trump Seeks to Modernize 401(k)s by Expanding Beyond Stocks and Bonds The shift marks a pivotal moment for US retirement policy. Currently, 401(k) plans allow workers to invest part of their salaries in tax-advantaged public securities, but most options remain limited to conventional stock and bond mutual funds. By broadening this scope, the Trump administration aims to align retirement planning with evolving market dynamics. This latest move also accelerates the president’s ongoing campaign to legitimize crypto within mainstream financial systems. Trump has positioned himself as a pro-crypto leader, campaigning on deregulating digital assets and publicly crediting the industry for helping deliver his 2024 election win. Wave Of Trump-Supported Crypto Bills Signals Push To Ease Rules This week, the House of Representatives passed three crypto-related bills strongly backed by the Trump administration. The votes followed a late-night meeting between Trump and lawmakers that helped resolve a procedural gridlock just two days prior. Together, the legislation reflects a broader effort to support digital finance and remove regulatory roadblocks. The administration has already taken early steps toward integrating crypto with retirement savings. In May, the Department of Labor rescinded a Biden-era policy that discouraged 401(k) plan administrators from offering crypto options . Trump’s executive order would take that effort further by encouraging regulatory clarity and legal protections. Wall Street Firms Prepare for Wave of Retirement-Fueled Capital For the private capital industry, the proposed changes could prove transformative. The order is expected to instruct the Labor Department to explore “safe harbor” provisions for retirement plan administrators, shielding them from liability when offering more complex, less liquid investments like private equity and infrastructure funds. Firms such as Blackstone, Apollo and BlackRock have already signaled strong interest in expanding access to the retirement market. With hundreds of billions of dollars potentially flowing into alternative investments, many of these firms have started forming alliances with major asset managers to prepare for a shift in retail capital. If implemented, the order could reshape the financial landscape by giving average Americans exposure to asset classes once reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. However, critics caution that such investments often carry higher fees and are harder to value, making consumer protections and oversight critical. Still, the Trump administration sees this as a long-overdue update to a retirement system built for a different era.
CryptoNews2025/07/18 10:51

