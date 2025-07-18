MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Webull will reintegrate its crypto business unit and plans to resume cryptocurrency trading in the U.S. in Q3
PANews reported on July 18 that according to investing, Webull Corporation (Nasdaq stock code BULL) announced that it will reintegrate Webull Pay LLC into the Webull group and plans to
U
$0,02983
+4,37%
BULL
$0,0042
+10,14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 17:45
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team once again internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth $3.6 million) to the EF2 address 0xc061...0B6d. The
ETH
$3 868,14
+5,35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 17:07
Crypto market capitalization hits $4 trillion as US crypto bills move forward
The global cryptocurrency market reached a new milestone on Friday, surpassing a $4 trillion market capitalization.
MOVE
$0,1364
+4,36%
FORWARD
$0,0000806
+5,22%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/18 17:02
US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next
After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda. On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark…
U
$0,02983
+4,37%
HERE
$0,000559
+9,60%
MAJOR
$0,16549
+3,45%
HOUSE
$0,032648
+34,40%
TRIO
$0,2569
-4,21%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 17:00
Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV),
FUN
$0,008983
-0,32%
GAME
$26,5921
+2,20%
MAN
$0,00738
+9,17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing
PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital,
CROSS
$0,30181
-3,31%
SEED
$0,001037
-1,33%
AI
$0,1287
+3,53%
ACM
$0,9912
+10,26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments
PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain
WHITE
$0,0004169
+2,58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 16:55
US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC
In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once: 🚨BREAKING (I rarely use that term anymore, but this time I think it’s warranted 😁): All *three* crypto bills just passed the House and the GENIUS Act is now headed to @realDonaldTrump’s desk to become the first major piece […] Сообщение US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
THINK
$0,02582
+10,62%
MAJOR
$0,16549
+3,45%
HOUSE
$0,032648
+34,40%
ACT
$0,03974
+2,84%
NOW
$0,00822
-0,48%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/18 16:44
Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments
Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would open the $9 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, gold, and private equity. According to a July 17 Financial Times report, the order would instruct…
U
$0,02983
+4,37%
TRUMP
$9,086
+2,72%
SIGN
$0,07721
+3,09%
GOLD
$0,0000000000002
+11,11%
ORDER
$0,1125
+1,62%
OPEN
$0,0000000999
-6,46%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 16:43
AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN
PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem
TOKEN
$0,01595
+2,77%
AI
$0,1287
+3,53%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 16:42
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts