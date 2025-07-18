2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Former football player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme

Former football player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph, former football player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for operating a cryptocurrency mining
Share
PANews2025/07/18 19:09
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins

Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
DeFi Connect Credit
DCC$0.000036+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 19:07
With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, how should we treat the stablecoin narrative with caution?

With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, how should we treat the stablecoin narrative with caution?

Written by: imToken Early this morning Beijing time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three encryption-related legislations, the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Among
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001519-9.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.032649+34.44%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03976+3.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 19:00
A transaction fee of 31 ETH was transferred on the Ethereum network

A transaction fee of 31 ETH was transferred on the Ethereum network

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a single transaction on the Ethereum network just paid 31 ETH (worth US$112,745) in transaction fees.
PAID Network
PAID$0.0223+7.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,868.01+5.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:51
Trump: We should get to 1% interest rate

Trump: We should get to 1% interest rate

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that we should reach the 1% (interest rate) level.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.088+2.72%
GET
GET$0.005854+0.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:48
Washington Post: One in Five Senior Trump Administration Officials Own Cryptocurrency

Washington Post: One in Five Senior Trump Administration Officials Own Cryptocurrency

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Washington Post, US President Trump holds a total of $51 million in virtual currency assets, and about 1 in 5 senior
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.088+2.72%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3266+7.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:41
Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions

Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer of Pump.fun, is currently being held in a London prison awaiting trial for violating bail
FUNToken
FUN$0.008984-0.19%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003423+2.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:25
TAO Synergies, a listed company, spends $10 million to buy TAO tokens as reserves

TAO Synergies, a listed company, spends $10 million to buy TAO tokens as reserves

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) announced that as of July 17, 2025, it has spent $10 million to purchase 29,899
Bittensor
TAO$361.02+4.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:09
DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap

DeFi backbone of ASI Alliance Singularity Finance unveils H2 2025 roadmap

Singularity Finance, the ASI Alliance’s financial arm, has released its H2 2025 roadmap, with Q3 bringing AI portfolio tools, yield vaults, and trading agents. Singularity Finance, the financial engine of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, has released its roadmap for the…
DeFi
DEFI$0.002019+0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1287+3.79%
Sender
ASI$0.003323+2.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 18:08
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 10.25 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 112 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 10.25 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 112 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced an increase of 10.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reach 112
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 18:01

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts