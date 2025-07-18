2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dow Jones down 200 points amid tariff threats, Fed uncertainty

Dow Jones down 200 points amid tariff threats, Fed uncertainty

Stocks slid from record levels as Trump's latest threats against the EU add to trade uncertainty.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14267+1.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:29
Crypto big wigs head to White House to witness GENIUS Act signed into law

Crypto big wigs head to White House to witness GENIUS Act signed into law

The cryptocurrency industry is about to witness history with the U.S. President Donald Trump poised to sign the GENIUS Act into law, and two of the top industry players will be at the White House to witness the regulatory milestone.…
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174+2.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sign
SIGN$0.07719+3.08%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.032819+35.14%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03976+3.29%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:13
Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600

Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600

Bitcoin's dominance is dropping, while Ethereum is on the rise, showing potential early signs of an altcoin season.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001507-2.14%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/19 02:09
Bitcoin becomes 5th global asset ahead of “Crypto Week,” flips Amazon: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin becomes 5th global asset ahead of “Crypto Week,” flips Amazon: Finance Redefined

Bitcoin adoption has been soaring, leading up to the optimistic regulatory expectations related to “Crypto Week” in Washington.
Share
PANews2025/07/19 02:02
Crypto execs to attend US stablecoin bill signing after Thursday vote

Crypto execs to attend US stablecoin bill signing after Thursday vote

Representatives from Ripple, Chainlink Labs, Multicoin Capital and Anchorage Digital confirmed they would be at the White House to mark the passing of the GENIUS Act.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174+2.65%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.032819+35.14%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03976+3.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/19 01:06
MEI Pharma bets $100m on Litecoin as Charlie Lee joins board

MEI Pharma bets $100m on Litecoin as Charlie Lee joins board

The Nasdaq-listed biotech firm is making an unprecedented pivot into crypto, committing $100 million to a Litecoin treasury strategy, with the coin’s creator, Charlie Lee, now at the helm. In a press release dated July 18, the Litecoin Foundation announced…
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.155+0.51%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.0072-16.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00821-0.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 23:49
A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars

A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a transaction on the Cardano chain had just paid 3,700,001 ADA (approximately US$3.03 million) in handling fees.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-3.14%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0225+10.29%
Cardano
ADA$0.7685+3.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 23:46
PEPETO draws in early PEPE buyers seeking the next 100x memecoin

PEPETO draws in early PEPE buyers seeking the next 100x memecoin

Pepeto emerges as a memecoin with real utility, gaining traction across Ethereum, BNB, and Solana chains. #sponsoredcontent
Binance Coin
BNB$781.06+1.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05161+3.38%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.008261+4.30%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001096+4.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 23:40
Crypto expers hail Clarity Act and GENIUS Act as turning point for the industry

Crypto expers hail Clarity Act and GENIUS Act as turning point for the industry

The passage of three landmark crypto bills will have longstanding effects on the industry.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03976+3.29%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$927 million, with both long and short positions exploding

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$927 million, with both long and short positions exploding

PANews reported on July 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $927 million, of which $462 million
Share
PANews2025/07/18 23:30

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts