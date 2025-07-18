MEXC Exchange
Dow Jones down 200 points amid tariff threats, Fed uncertainty
Stocks slid from record levels as Trump's latest threats against the EU add to trade uncertainty.
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 02:29
Crypto big wigs head to White House to witness GENIUS Act signed into law
The cryptocurrency industry is about to witness history with the U.S. President Donald Trump poised to sign the GENIUS Act into law, and two of the top industry players will be at the White House to witness the regulatory milestone.…
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 02:13
Bitcoin dominance hits 3-month low as Ethereum breaks $3,600
Bitcoin's dominance is dropping, while Ethereum is on the rise, showing potential early signs of an altcoin season.
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 02:09
Bitcoin becomes 5th global asset ahead of “Crypto Week,” flips Amazon: Finance Redefined
Bitcoin adoption has been soaring, leading up to the optimistic regulatory expectations related to “Crypto Week” in Washington.
PANews
2025/07/19 02:02
Crypto execs to attend US stablecoin bill signing after Thursday vote
Representatives from Ripple, Chainlink Labs, Multicoin Capital and Anchorage Digital confirmed they would be at the White House to mark the passing of the GENIUS Act.
PANews
2025/07/19 01:06
MEI Pharma bets $100m on Litecoin as Charlie Lee joins board
The Nasdaq-listed biotech firm is making an unprecedented pivot into crypto, committing $100 million to a Litecoin treasury strategy, with the coin’s creator, Charlie Lee, now at the helm. In a press release dated July 18, the Litecoin Foundation announced…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 23:49
A transaction fee of more than 3.7 million ADA was transferred on the Cardano network, equivalent to about 3.03 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a transaction on the Cardano chain had just paid 3,700,001 ADA (approximately US$3.03 million) in handling fees.
PANews
2025/07/18 23:46
PEPETO draws in early PEPE buyers seeking the next 100x memecoin
Pepeto emerges as a memecoin with real utility, gaining traction across Ethereum, BNB, and Solana chains. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 23:40
Crypto expers hail Clarity Act and GENIUS Act as turning point for the industry
The passage of three landmark crypto bills will have longstanding effects on the industry.
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$927 million, with both long and short positions exploding
PANews reported on July 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $927 million, of which $462 million
PANews
2025/07/18 23:30
