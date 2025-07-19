MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins
PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
U
$0.02983
+4.37%
MAY
$0.05163
+1.83%
BANK
$0.05707
+13.14%
BLOCK
$0.2449
+1.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
FUND
$0.02739
+24.50%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:49
The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent
ETH
$3,873.52
+5.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:46
David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system
PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for
WHITE
$0.0004174
+2.65%
TRUMP
$9.099
+2.84%
HOUSE
$0.032901
+35.59%
ACT
$0.0398
+3.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:44
AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
BTC
$117,233
+1.86%
ETH
$3,873.52
+5.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history
PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
U
$0.02983
+4.37%
ACT
$0.0398
+3.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:30
World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing
SIX
$0.01983
+3.12%
LIBERTY
$0.09218
-1.05%
TOKEN
$0.01601
+3.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:25
Charles Schwab Intends to Launch Stablecoin
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in a financial report conference call on Friday that Charles Schwab hopes to issue its
CHARLES
$0.0002673
+25.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 09:16
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,904 ETH 2 hours ago, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of US$260 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 4,904 ETH (US$17.45 million) through Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago. Since SharpLink
ETH
$3,873.52
+5.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 08:59
A whale/institution bought another 19,550 ETH 10 hours ago, and currently holds a floating profit of approximately US$41.34 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, [the whale/institution that hoarded ETH through FalconX] continued to hoard 19,550 ETH (US$70.7 million) 10 hours ago.
ETH
$3,873.52
+5.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 08:54
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts