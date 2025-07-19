2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Bitdeer: Total Bitcoin holdings exceed 1,600

PANews reported on July 19 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of July 18, its total
PANews2025/07/19 21:38
Trump the tulip king? Peter Schiff compares crypto hype to 17th century ‘madness’

Gold evangelist Peter Schiff is seeing red over Bitcoin — and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for wrapping a “decentralized Ponzi scheme” in the American flag.
Crypto.news2025/07/19 21:15
Data: If you use the selling price of each generation of iPhone to buy Bitcoin, the profit may reach 242 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 19 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), retweeted a tweet on the X platform, in which data showed that if Bitcoin was purchased
PANews2025/07/19 20:38
Analysis: Ethereum shorts face "punishment", which may help push ETH to $4,000, a year-to-date high

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Kobeissi Letter released the latest analysis showing that ETH/USD may soon reach $4,000, while the current price is $3,553. As the
PANews2025/07/19 20:15
Caixin: Qian Fenglei's stablecoin investment and financing project is suspected of selling multiple unregulated collective investment plans to the public in Hong Kong

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, Qian Fenglei, who claims to be a "billionaire", combined stablecoin investment and financing projects with secondary market operations, making money in
PANews2025/07/19 20:09
‘Crypto Week’ ushers in big change: What happens now?

Crypto Week in the US ends with some victories for the crypto lobby, with the GENIUS Act headed to Trump’s desk.
PANews2025/07/19 20:03
Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong media Wen Wei Po, after the Bitcoin ETF was listed in Hong Kong, Ren Junfei, founder and CEO of licensed
PANews2025/07/19 19:50
Macro Outlook for Next Week: "Crypto Week" has come to a perfect end, and Powell will appear under heavy pressure

PANews reported on July 19 that as the Federal Reserve is about to enter a silent period, Waller, the current governor and a popular candidate for the next Federal Reserve
PANews2025/07/19 19:20
AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge

The Aerodrome Finance token, or AERO, remains under pressure. It dropped for the third consecutive day. And yet, the smart money buyers aren't giving up.
Crypto.news2025/07/19 19:19
Mainland virtual currency scam hits Hong Kong, more than 100 Hong Kong people deceived, police arrest 4 people

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, the mainland virtual currency investment scam has spread to Hong Kong, with at least 118 people falling into the scam and
PANews2025/07/19 18:31

Trending News

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts