Liquidity becomes the decisive factor, will BTC peak in September?
Author: arndxt Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Welcome to the age of hyper-speculative capitalism. Keep an eye on the M2 money supply in mid-September. In the current irrational economic environment,
PANews
2025/08/06 16:00
CryptoQuant: On-chain data indicates strong support in the $108,000 to $112,000 range, and the current pullback is normal
PANews reported on August 6th that according to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high, but long-term holders have begun selling at high prices, including a Satoshi-era
PANews
2025/08/06 15:41
Is BlackRock dumping? Millions in BTC and ETH on the move as ETF loses deepen
An ongoing portfolio shuffle by the asset manager and ETF issuer is pointing to signs of a looming sell-off. On August 5, blockchain trackers spotlighted major transfers from wallets linked to BlackRock, showing 2,544 Bitcoin (BTC) and 101,975 Ethereum (ETH)…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 15:22
Celer Launches cBridge Support for Unichain, Enabling ETH Cross-Chain Bridging
PANews reported on August 6 that Celer announced that its cBridge now supports Unichain. Users can use cBridge to quickly transfer ETH between Unichain and 12 blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum,
PANews
2025/08/06 15:06
Justin Sun confirms USDJ service discontinuation—deadline set for August 31
Justin Sun’s first JST-stablecoin on the TRX ecosystem, USDJ, will formally end its services at the end of August. Here’s what we know so far about the permanent wind-down. In a recent post, the JUST DAO reminded holders to migrate…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 14:56
H100 Group, a listed company, increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 763.2.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins and currently holds a
PANews
2025/08/06 14:35
LD Capital founder: After mid-August, we may see the expectation of a September interest rate cut, and the recent pullbacks are all buying opportunities
PANews reported on August 6th that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua posted on the X platform: "ETH has been experiencing some volatility due to macroeconomic factors such as the US
PANews
2025/08/06 14:16
$10m SEC settlement hits MyConstant founder over TerraUSD investment and misuse of funds
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has finalized a settlement with the founder of MyConstant, ordering him to pay over $10 million in penalties and restitution for misusing investor funds and making false claims about his platform’s crypto lending…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 14:08
Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 47.85 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 117.85.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by
PANews
2025/08/06 14:07
Smarter Web, a publicly listed company, announced that its Bitcoin-denominated financing product has received $21 million in subscriptions.
PANews reported on August 6th that publicly listed The Smarter Web Company announced the launch of Smarter Convert, an interest-free financing program. The program will be issued in the form
PANews
2025/08/06 14:06
