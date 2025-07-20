2025-08-08 Friday

Hong Pizheng, Director of the Hong Kong Gold Association: Stablecoins should not be the object of speculation, but a long-term battle

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Hong Pi-cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, recently hosted an annual report press conference
PANews2025/07/20 18:25
VanEck and other institutions urged the US SEC to approve Ethereum ETF pledge applications on a "first-in, first-out" basis, and were unwilling to be approved in batches with BlackRock

PANews reported on July 20 that according to DL News, BlackRock's move this week to add a pledge option to its iShares Ethereum Trust has reignited discussions about the U.S.
PANews2025/07/20 18:16
James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE
PANews2025/07/20 17:14
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: The U.S. dollar will soon be on the blockchain, and the GENIUS Act will consolidate the dollar's position as a global reserve currency for generations to come

PANews reported on July 20 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said in an article on the X platform that blockchain technology will power the next generation of payments, and the
PANews2025/07/20 17:10
AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
PANews2025/07/20 17:07
Circle executive: The GENIUS Act prevents large tech companies and banks from dominating the stablecoin market

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle Chief Strategy Officer Dante Disparte said in the Unchained podcast that the GENIUS Act contains a little-known provision aimed at
PANews2025/07/20 16:35
Detailed explanation of the stability of the Fed chairman's position: It is not easy for Trump to replace Powell

Written by: Dong Jing Source: Wall Street Journal Although Trump has been criticizing Powell for not cutting interest rates and has expressed the possibility of replacing the Fed chairman, it
PANews2025/07/20 16:30
A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price
PANews2025/07/20 15:43
World War III threatens Bitcoin mining infrastructure | Opinion

As geopolitical tensions rise, Bitcoin mining firms may need to consider contingency plans to maintain network stability.
Crypto.news2025/07/20 15:42
GENIUS Act blocks Big Tech, banks from dominating stablecoins: Circle exec

Circle’s Dante Disparte says the GENIUS Act ensures tech giants and banks can’t dominate the stablecoin market without facing strict structural and regulatory hurdles.
PANews2025/07/20 15:38

