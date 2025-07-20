2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Realistic ADA price prediction 2030: Will Cardano hit $10 or fall short?

Realistic ADA price prediction 2030: Will Cardano hit $10 or fall short?

Cardano has recently made some waves — in the past 24 hours, it briefly hit around $0.87 (as of July 20, 2025). It’s been a while since ADA climbed that high — the last time was back in May when…
Waves
WAVES$1.0838+2.83%
MAY
MAY$0.05148+1.51%
Cardano
ADA$0.7696+4.05%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/20 22:51
British media says stablecoins are fraught with risks and may provide an opportunity for money laundering

British media says stablecoins are fraught with risks and may provide an opportunity for money laundering

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump signed the Stablecoin Regulatory Act on the 18th. This is the first stablecoin legislation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.1+2.85%
MAY
MAY$0.05148+1.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03983+3.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 22:30
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Barron's, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, disclosed in a document
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000115-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 21:46
A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago

According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.
Ethereum
ETH$3,879.5+5.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 21:39
Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars

Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the top whale in the Ethena points ranking bought nearly 450 million sUSDe YT
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.129+4.03%
Ethena
ENA$0.6471+8.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 21:35
Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October

Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds,
Bitcoin
BTC$117,308.28+1.93%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04146+3.03%
MAY
MAY$0.05148+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 20:53
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “
MAY
MAY$0.05148+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 20:17
Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million

Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million

PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Avail (AVAIL) will unlock
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.016+3.15%
VENOM
VENOM$0.17614-2.88%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002887+3.62%
AVAIL
AVAIL$0.01853+0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 20:04
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry

PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted
BOOK
BOOK$0.00000731-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 20:01
Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note

Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note

The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for crypto regulation, but experts say true integration with finance and identity systems is only beginning.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03983+3.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/20 19:05

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts