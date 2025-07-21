2025-08-08 Friday

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of Market Bubble, Says Bitcoin Could ‘Bust’ Soon

Robert Kiyosaki has warned users of an imminent Bitcoin market collapse, calling it “good news.” He said that the current bubble is about to start busting. “When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too,” he wrote on X. BUBBLES are about to start BUSTING. When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too. Good news. If prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin crash…. I will be buying. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 21, 2025 The renowned investor and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad believes that Bitcoin’s crash would be a major signal to buy for the long-term. Kiyosaki disclosed that he has plans to buy Bitcoin and other precious metals, gold and silver, during their dip. BTC price has witnessed a slight pullback from its last week’s all-time high of $123,000 and is currently trading at $119,370 at the time of writing. He celebrated Bitcoin’s all-time high on July 14, calling it a great news for those who already hold Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s Consistent Bearish Predictions Robert Kiyosaki has had a history of predicting stock and crypto market crashes. Last month, he warned of a historic market crash , predicting that billions of investors would flee traditional markets and rush to Bitcoin. In March, he cautioned investors that “the everything bubble is bursting,” forecasting a downward trend that would be the biggest in history. He said that the bust would be bigger than the 1929 market crash, which led to the Great Depression. Despite his warning, Bitcoin only experienced a small price dip, hovering around the $80,000 mark at the time. Ever since, the largest crypto has soared above $100,000, breaking $123,000 on July 14. As reported earlier , the author believes that Bitcoin would climb to $1 million by 2035. He called Bitcoin the “easiest way to get rich,” urging that even small-scale ownership, like 0.01 BTC, could change lives. Bitcoin Miners, Whales Increase Exchange Deposits – What’s Going On? On July 15, Bitcoin exchange inflows surged to 81,000 BTC, after the crypto reached an all-time high. This marks the largest daily figure since February. The increase was driven by whales and miners, where miner outflows hit 16,000 BTC. According to CryptoQuant, there was a drop in miner wallet balances, from 68,000 BTC to 65,000 BTC, since June 26. The drop indicated that miners used last week’s rally to realise profits.
Bernstein: Ethereum's rise this time is more a reflection of the blockchain financial services cycle

PANews reported on July 21 that analysts at Wall Street brokerage firm Bernstein said that Ethereum is attracting strong attention from institutional investors, and asset management companies such as BlackRock
PENGU price surges 20%, hits multi-month highs amid NFT market boom

PENGU price jumped more than 20% in 24 hours fueled by renewed momentum in its NFT collection and a broader surge in the NFT market. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price has surged over 20% in the past 24 hours, breaking out…
Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. set to join the S&P 500 this week

Block Inc., co-founded by Jack Dorsey, is set to join the S&P 500 this week, making it the second crypto-focused company added to the index. On Friday, the fintech company confirmed that it will be added to the benchmark equity…
The Blockchain Group adds 22 Bitcoin to its holdings, reports 1,373% YTD BTC yield

The Blockchain Group recently purchased 22 Bitcoin following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC. According to a recent notice, Europe’s first BTC Treasury company announced that it has completed a capital…
CoinShares: Digital asset weekly inflows hit a record high of $4.39 billion, with Ethereum attracting $2.12 billion in inflows

PANews reported on July 21 that according to CoinShares statistics, digital asset investment products had a record inflow of US$4.39 billion last week. The cumulative inflow this year has reached
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$55.7922 million

PANews reported on July 21 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Thailand SEC proposes relaxing rules for testing crypto ICO investors

PANews reported on July 21 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) proposed to relax the knowledge testing requirements for retail crypto investors, allowing investors who have passed
Solana's market value surpasses Vanguard Group, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 214th

PANews reported on July 21 that according to 8marketcap data, Solana (SOL)'s market value exceeded US$102.63 billion, surpassing The Vanguard Group and ranking 214th in global asset market value.
Indian listed company Jetking approves private placement of 460,000 shares to expand Bitcoin operations

PANews reported on July 21 that the board of directors of Indian listed company Jetking has approved a private placement of additional shares to further expand Bitcoin reserve operations. The
