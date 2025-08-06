MEXC Exchange
Do you need real-name registration for holding cryptocurrency? The true boundaries of Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC obligations
Discussions about stablecoin regulation in Hong Kong have been heating up recently. Many interpretations have emerged online, suggesting that all stablecoin holders must undergo real-name verification (KYC), sparking widespread controversy.
PANews
2025/08/06 17:00
KGeN Phase 1 Launches, Opening rKGEN Collection and Staking
PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized gaming network KGeN has officially launched its first phase, allowing users to claim and stake rKGEN tokens. rKGEN is a pre-launch token
PANews
2025/08/06 16:56
Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Limitless is a decentralized platform built on the Base blockchain, focused on short-term price predictions. It offers hourly, and daily markets. The total betting volume exceeds $275M, with users making predictions on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks. The team has recently launched the first season of points farming, where users can provide liquidity, […] Сообщение Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/06 16:56
GENIUS Act sparks new crypto era as OPTO Miner helps users earn passive income
With the GENIUS Act reshaping U.S. crypto rules, OPTO Miner offers a compliant, transparent cloud mining platform built for long-term, stable returns. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 16:50
Crypto Beast changed his username to @realcryptoelio and was accused of manipulating 45 wallets, causing $ALT to plummet.
PANews reported on August 6th that according to an investigation by ZachXBT, Crypto Beast has reactivated his account and changed his username to @realcryptoelio. Earlier reports indicated that he was
PANews
2025/08/06 16:42
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bears aim for levels below $30 as short bets rise
Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading in red at around $37.50 on Wednesday after failing to close above a key resistance earlier this week. This downturn is further supported by on-chain and derivatives metrics, which show HYPE’s rising sell dominant phase and short positions hitting a one-month high.
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:38
Espresso will airdrop additional tokens, including 25,000 $ESP, 33% of the subscription amount, and an additional 10% for NFT holders.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Espresso Foundation, a foundation focused on building Rollup-native infrastructure, announced the conclusion of its community token sale on the KaitoAI platform, with demand
PANews
2025/08/06 16:21
Brazil and Indonesia weigh creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves
Multiple countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, are now exploring the creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves to strengthen economic resilience and modernize financial infrastructure. Will Indonesia establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve? Bitcoin Indonesia, a local crypto advocacy group, recently met with…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 16:19
Toncoin Price Forecast: TON risks further losses below the 50-day EMA as bearish momentum increases
Toncoin (TON) hits pause to a two-day pullback of over 10% near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.182, but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the downside.
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:10
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$29.67708 million
According to PANews on August 6, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/06 16:08
