Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay
The crypto world is full of noise, with new tokens popping up every week and promising 100x returns. However, every now and then, something more subtle catches attention and ends up being the real deal. Right now, SpacePay is showing signs it could be the hidden gem investors don’t want to miss. Without much hype.. The post Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/21 18:05
Bitcoin is not just an asset, it is infrastructure
Author: Blockchain Knight Institutional investors no longer question the legitimacy of Bitcoin. With spot ETF assets exceeding $50 billion and companies starting to issue convertible bonds linked to Bitcoin, the
PANews
2025/07/21 18:00
Blockchain compliance tools can slash TradFi costs — Chainlink co-founder
Institutional investors will increasingly adopt blockchain-based compliance solutions and tokenized RWAs, Chainlink’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph.
PANews
2025/07/21 17:57
Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory releases ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solution
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Xinhua Finance, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory released DeepLink ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solutions, which supports cross-domain long-term stable mixed training of
PANews
2025/07/21 17:57
SEC explores Ethereum token standard for compliant securities
ERC-3643 Association president Dennis O’Connell told Cointelegraph the SEC showed “a noticeable shift in tone” and openness to blockchain standards.
PANews
2025/07/21 17:40
Two institutional addresses sold 25.5 billion PUMPs in one week and made a profit of nearly 40 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Ember, two addresses that participated in the institutional private placement of pump.fun recently made a total profit of $ 39.65 million in
PANews
2025/07/21 17:37
Dynamix to merge with cryptocurrency firm to form Ether Machine
PANews reported on July 21 that according to the Wall Street Journal, blank check company Dynamix is preparing to merge with another entity to form a new company, Ether Machine.
PANews
2025/07/21 17:33
In the DeFi 3.0 era, how does AI “harvest” the market by predicting information?
Author: 0xJeff , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Prediction has been a core ability of human evolution - since ancient times, humans have relied on their senses and instincts
PANews
2025/07/21 17:16
H100 Group AB raises $14.1M SEK to fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
H100 Group AB, which now holds 370 BTC on its balance sheet, has raised approximately $14.1 million through a directed share issue to further bolster its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company with a Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 17:14
Bitcoin ETFs record six-week inflow streak, topping over $10b in net additions
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are showing no signs of slowing down, having recorded a sixth consecutive week of strong inflows, while BTC flirts with the $120,000 mark. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.39 billion…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 17:13
