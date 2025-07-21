2025-08-08 Friday

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Chinese blockchain Conflux has launched Conflux 3.0 and unveiled a new offshore yuan-backed stablecoin targeting “Belt and Road” cross-border payments.
PANews2025/07/21 20:05
Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week

PANews reported on July 21 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 bitcoins at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin between July 14 and 20, with a total investment of
PANews2025/07/21 20:02
Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing

PANews reported on July 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that trade negotiations are currently ongoing and he is more concerned about reaching a high-quality agreement rather than completing
PANews2025/07/21 20:00
US Treasury Secretary Benson: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered. Driven by the development of artificial
PANews2025/07/21 19:58
BNB Hack’s Latest Winners Announced: Basement, DeFi Copilot, BIBIM

PANews reported on July 21 that BNB Chain announced the results of the latest batch of BNB Hack (6/23–7/17). The social protocol Basement (DeSoc direction), AI-driven DeFi assistant DeFi Copilot,
PANews2025/07/21 19:55
BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH),
PANews2025/07/21 19:52
Tether CEO: 66% of USDt on-chain transfers come from West Asia, the Middle East and Africa

PANews reported on July 21 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that USDt is growing rapidly around the world, especially in emerging markets. In the first half of 2025 ,
PANews2025/07/21 19:42
Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill

PANews reported on July 21 that the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco stated at the African Central Bank Conference in Rabat that Morocco has finalized a draft law
PANews2025/07/21 19:21
Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps

The altcoin season index continued soaring on Monday, as most coins outperformed Bitcoin, which has remained in a tight range since last week. The index jumped to 58, its highest level in months. Similarly, the closely watched crypto Fear and…
Crypto.news2025/07/21 19:16
Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes.

PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings held a special shareholders meeting today, with a total of 19,318,273 common shares participating in the vote,
PANews2025/07/21 19:12

