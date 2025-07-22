2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
NEAR
NEAR$2.62+4.67%
Ethereum
ETH$3,864.84+5.19%
Crypto.news 2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai's monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
Bitcoin
BTC$117,268.99+1.92%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+3.96%
Ethereum
ETH$3,864.84+5.19%
PANews 2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
Boom
BOOM$0.01369+1.33%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004689+22.97%
MAY
MAY$0.05165+1.91%
PANews 2025/07/22 15:00
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
Bitcoin
BTC$117,268.99+1.92%
Newton
AB$0.008143+0.11%
PANews 2025/07/22 14:35
Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live

PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+3.96%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00822-0.36%
Kaito
KAITO$1.1443+0.58%
PANews 2025/07/22 14:27
Stablecoins dominate, Bank of England considers halting digital pound plans: report

The Bank of England is considering halting plans to create a digital pound as the global focus shifts to stablecoins. Though, the final decision has remained undecided. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Bank of England has seen its…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05714+13.35%
Crypto.news 2025/07/22 14:26
Capital B, a listed company, announced a capital increase of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced an increase in capital of approximately 10.3 million euros
B
B$0.54134+12.34%
PANews 2025/07/22 14:11
Republicans propose 7% leaner SEC budget compared to Biden’s era

House Republicans have proposed a plan to trim the SEC's budget and cut enforcement funding for a Biden-era rule requiring public companies to quickly report cyberattacks.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.03178+29.73%
ERA
ERA$0.9877+3.12%
PANews 2025/07/22 14:07
Illegal crypto ATM network busted in UK, two under investigation

U.K. authorities have arrested two individuals and seized multiple crypto ATMs in connection with an investigation into an unregistered cryptocurrency exchange and suspected financial crime. According to a statement from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the operation was carried…
Sidekick
K$4.446+10.32%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Crypto.news 2025/07/22 13:34
BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens

PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a
Binance Coin
BNB$781.33+1.52%
Tagger
TAG$0.000733+4.08%
PANews 2025/07/22 13:24

