2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Huang Licheng holds a $126 million long position in Hyperliquid, with a profit of more than $22 million in two months

Huang Licheng holds a $126 million long position in Hyperliquid, with a profit of more than $22 million in two months

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Yu Jin, Machi Big Brother Huang Licheng ( @machibigbrother ) currently holds a total long position of $ 126 million on the
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-3.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:11
Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

As cryptocurrency continues its evolution into a mainstream financial asset class, a growing number of investors are turning to new strategies for generating yield – without the risks of high-frequency trading. Addressing this demand, UK-based Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining app that empowers users in over to earn crypto passively, directly from their smartphones. A New Era of Mining Accessibility Founded in 2010 and officially entering the cloud mining space in 2018, Quid Miner has built a compliant, global infrastructure with strategic mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan. Users can now mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing any hardware or writing a single line of code. Why Cloud Mining? Cloud mining enables users to lease computing power from professional mining farms. Instead of managing physical machines, Quid Miner users subscribe to automated contracts and receive daily earnings based on real-time performance. This model is especially suited for those seeking passive income or long-term exposure to digital assets – without the headaches of technical maintenance or market timing. Why It Matters Now Amid rising inflation, volatile interest rates, and global economic uncertainty, many are seeking diversified, alternative income streams. Quid Miner offers a way to tap into the value creation of digital infrastructure without the learning curve of direct trading or staking. The app’s AI engine automatically optimizes performance across multiple mining pools and supported coins. Key Features at a Glance: AI Optimization Engine: Dynamically adjusts computing allocation to maximize returns Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensure real-time protection and encrypted transactions Multi-Coin, Multi-Chain Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, BCH, and more Incentive System: Free $15 mining credit for new users, plus daily sign-in bonuses Mobile-First Design: Seamlessly mine, monitor, and manage operations via iOS or Android Sustainability Commitment: Fully powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner : Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Quid Miner is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. It is a UK-regulated cloud mining platform that strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. Since 2018, Quid Miner has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities. We always focus on compliance, user-centric design and global infrastructure, providing safe, efficient and convenient mining solutions to users in more than 180 countries. With 24/7 multilingual support and a fully automated backend, Quid Miner is redefining what it means to be a participant in the digital economy. Ensure that global users enjoy an efficient mining experience. Start mining smarter – securely, sustainably, and on your terms.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$580.4+2.25%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Solana
SOL$173+3.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05165+3.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,257.63+1.93%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003818+1.54%
XRP
XRP$3.1069+3.82%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09115+4.63%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21814+6.40%
RWAX
APP$0.003043+2.21%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/22 19:10
Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007839-4.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:02
Who is the biggest winner in this wave of stablecoin craze?

Who is the biggest winner in this wave of stablecoin craze?

Author: Yue Xiaoyu With the listing of Circle, the leader in compliant stablecoins, a benchmark effect has been created, and domestic investors have also begun to pay attention to stablecoins.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006122+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:00
Strategy Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of STRC Shares

Strategy Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of STRC Shares

PANews reported on July 22 that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR , STRK , STRF , STRD ) announced plans to issue 5,000,000 shares of variable rate Series A perpetual extended preferred
Stride
STRD$0.1245-0.08%
STRK
STRK$0.1252+6.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 18:59
2025 Ripple Whales Are Quietly Betting Big on This Cloud Mining Opportunity – Here’s Why

2025 Ripple Whales Are Quietly Betting Big on This Cloud Mining Opportunity – Here’s Why

Cloud mining has long been a favourite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts due to its ease of use and accessibility. Unlike traditional mining, it doesn’t require expensive hardware, technical expertise or constant monitoring. Cloud mining simplifies the process and allows anyone (regardless of experience) to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing complex setups, users can rent mining arithmetic from remote data centres and receive a share of the profits generated. One-click registration will give you random rewards of 10-100$ . It is suitable for everyone to participate. Download the official app with one click. Why Ripple Whales Are Betting Big on Cloud Mining Crypto whales are always ahead, while now Ripple whales made the far-reaching move into AI-powered cloud mining. As the crypto market develops at lightning speed, the best investment strategies started to move from simple accumulation of tokens to passive income with high-yield and stable return. This is the wake-up call for every smart investor who wants to maximize his or her profit in 2025. Unimaginable Earning Opportunities What sets CRYPTOMININGFIRM apart is its extraordinary daily passive income, which offers the opportunity to earn 100-$1 Million or more per day, enabling users to realise their dream of becoming rich online. Imagine earning a substantial income without constant effort or complicated setups – that’s what CRYPTOMININGFIRM offers. Security and Sustainability In the world of mining, trust and security are crucial, CRYPTOMININGFIRM understands this and puts the safety of its users first, CRYPTOMININGFIRM is committed to transparency and legitimacy, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on making a profit. All mines use clean energy power, making cloud mining join the ranks of the carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution and delivers superb returns, allowing every investor to enjoy the opportunity and the benefits. Best Cloud Mining for a New Frontier in the Creation of Crypto Wealth Cloud mining is fast becoming the gold standard of crypto investing, and for good reason. Unlike traditional mining-which requires expensive equipment and electricity-intensive setups-cloud mining allows investors to rent powerful mining hardware remotely. This means zero maintenance, no technical headaches, and 24/7 passive income generation. Specifically, AI-driven cloud mining is rewriting the script for the whole sector. While leveraging machine learning algorithms to attain the very pinnacle of mining performance, the likes of CRYPTO MINING FIRM guarantee unmatched efficiency and profitability. Unlike DOGE, XRP, or Solana multi-baggers based on speculation in the market, cloud mining is real-world and steady returns that investors can actually rely on. Cloud Mining vs DOGE Whales: Stability Over Speculation While DOGE whales are known for their high-risk, high-reward strategies, cloud mining presents a smarter, more stable alternative. The volatile nature of meme coins means that fortunes can be made or lost overnight. In contrast, cloud mining delivers predictable earnings, making it a safer, more sustainable option for those who want long-term financial security. Cloud Mining vs. XRP Whales: A Passive Income Revolution Ripple whales have long dominated the remittance and cross-border payments sector, but even they acknowledge the power of cloud mining. With AI-enhanced mining algorithms, CRYPTO MINING FIRM makes sure your earnings compound daily for a far superior risk-reward ratio compared to simply holding XRP tokens. Cloud Mining vs Solana Multi-Baggers: Consistency Wins Solana’s explosive growth has created multi-bagger opportunities, but network congestion and security concerns remain a challenge. Meanwhile, cloud mining platforms like CRYPTO MINING FIRM operate with 100% uptime, offering continuous profits without the risks of network failures or unpredictable price crashes. What is CRYPTO MINING FIRM? The Game-Changer in Cloud Mining Established in 2021, CRYPTO MINING FIRM is the leading AI-powered cloud mining platform, trusted by over 9.39 million investors worldwide. The platform leverages cutting-edge mining technology, ensuring maximum efficiency and profitability. Unlike traditional mining, CRYPTO MINING FIRM eliminates hardware costs, energy bills, and technical barriers, making it accessible to everyone. CRYPTO MINING FIRM has an intuitive interface, a high payout every day, and instant withdrawals. It is the best service for those who seek financial well-being and require minimum effort for its achievement. Choose a trial contract, recharge $100 according to the platform process, and earn $8 in 2 days of trial contract. Choose a premium contract and easily earn up to $7050 per day depending on your personal financial situation. Whether you start with a modest $500 investment or go big with $100,000+ contracts, the platform’s AI-driven mining technology ensures optimal performance, guaranteeing top-tier returns for investors. Cloud mining is not just about making money – it’s about financial freedom. With CRYPTO MINING FIRM , your investments work for you around the clock, allowing you to focus on what truly matters while your crypto portfolio grows effortlessly. How Bitcoin Mining Works & Why It’s Still Profitable Mining remains the backbone of the crypto industry, whereby miners validate transactions and are rewarded with newly minted BTC. However, traditional mining has become increasingly cost-prohibitive, with expensive ASIC rigs, sky-high electricity costs, and constant maintenance requirements. CRYPTO MINING FIRM solves all these problems by offering a fully managed, AI-powered mining solution. Investors simply purchase a contract, and CRYPTO MINING FIRM ‘s state-of-the-art mining farms handle the rest. With renewable energy solutions and AI-driven efficiency, CRYPTO MINING FIRM ensures continuous profit potential in a sustainable, eco-friendly manner. The Power of Compounding Many investors compound returns by reinvesting day-to-day earnings, hence turning a small investment into passive income of six figures. For instance, with an initial investment of $5,000, you could: Generate $5000/month in passive income Reinvest your earnings and scale up your mining power Double your investment in only a few months Getting Started with CRYPTO MINING FIRM in Just a Few Steps Starting your cloud mining journey with CRYPTO MINING FIRM is fast and simple. Here’s how you can start earning passive income today: Instant Sign-up: Just go to the official website of CRYPTO MINING FIRM and sign up with your e-mail only. Choose a Mining Plan: Choose the suitable contract for your budget, starting from an investment of just $10. Deposit Funds: You will have to deposit funds into your account via BTC, USDT, ETH, or some other popular cryptocurrency. Start Mining: Once activated, your daily earnings start rolling in automatically. Withdraw Anytime: Cash out your profits instantly or reinvest to amplify your returns. You can register to get started with cloud mining here .
Threshold
T$0.01701+2.10%
SIX
SIX$0.01982+2.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.05165+3.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,257.63+1.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005729+7.16%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09115+4.63%
SphereX
HERE$0.000558+7.93%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000271+1.80%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/22 18:33
DWF Labs co-founder: Falcon Finance funds have all been withdrawn from CEX, and the new transparency page will be launched this week

DWF Labs co-founder: Falcon Finance funds have all been withdrawn from CEX, and the new transparency page will be launched this week

PANews reported on July 22 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of DWF Labs and co-founder of Falcon Finance, wrote that Falcon Finance has withdrawn all funds from centralized exchanges and obtained
Share
PANews2025/07/22 18:31
OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center

OpenAI and Oracle reach agreement to build 4.5 GW "Stargate" AI data center

PANews reported on July 22 that OpenAI: and Oracle (ORCL.N) have reached an agreement to further develop 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity for the Stargate project.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1286+4.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 18:24
Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP

Machi Big Brother suffered huge floating losses due to the decline of $PUMP

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens, as the price of $PUMP fell below the selling price, Machi Big Brother (@machibigbrother) is now facing a floating loss
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003419+2.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 18:19
Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet

Bernstein raises price targets for Meta and Alphabet

PANews reported on July 22 that Bernstein raised its target price for Alphabet (GOOG.O) from $185 to $195 and its target price for Meta Platforms (META.O) from $700 to $775.
Share
PANews2025/07/22 18:16

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts