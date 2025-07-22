MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy. In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the…
PART
$0.1797
+0.16%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges
DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.
PART
$0.1797
+0.16%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO
PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 20:16
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets, involving an
TAO
$360.71
+4.25%
VIRTUAL
$1.3252
+7.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 20:15
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
ETH
$3,865.27
+5.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 20:06
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?
By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
ACT
$0.03977
+3.11%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 20:00
47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas
Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”. The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, […] Сообщение 47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
PART
$0.1797
+0.16%
Share
Incrypted
2025/07/22 19:56
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion
PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U
$0.02983
+4.37%
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 19:50
5 memecoins that could make holders millionaires by 2026
As the next bull run gains steam, a carefully chosen $600 bet on high-potential meme coins like Little Pepe, Bonk, and PEPE could turn modest risk into life-changing returns. #partnercontent
BONK
$0.00002596
+6.39%
LIFE
$0.00004783
-0.93%
LIKE
$0.009479
+0.54%
GAINS
$0.02478
+3.42%
BULL
$0.004689
+22.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 19:46
Japanese Textile Materials Company Kitabo Plans to Buy About $5.4 Million in Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 22 that according to NLNico , Japanese textile materials company Kitabo Co announced plans to purchase 800 million yen (about 5.4 million US dollars) worth of
Share
PANews
2025/07/22 19:44
Trending News
More
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts