2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes

WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.28+5.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:38
South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase

South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22004-1.42%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1125+2.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002124+5.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:33
WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million

WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.28+5.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:23
A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million

A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million

According to PANews on July 23, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the newly created wallet 0x3dF3 bought another 32,640 ETH (worth US$122 million) through over-the-counter transactions, and a total of 43,787
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.28+5.10%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02854+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:22
Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services

Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services

PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:06
Deconstructing the Stablecoin Sandwich: How to Reshape Global Capital Flows?

Deconstructing the Stablecoin Sandwich: How to Reshape Global Capital Flows?

Author: Awang Stablecoins are the most representative practical tools in the field of digital currency, demonstrating how blockchain can provide a new and efficient infrastructure for the traditional financial payment
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:00
Wall Street giant Citadel Securities calls on the SEC not to provide securities rule exemptions for tokenized stocks

Wall Street giant Citadel Securities calls on the SEC not to provide securities rule exemptions for tokenized stocks

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, Citadel Securities, one of the world's largest market makers, submitted a letter to the SEC Crypto Working Group, opposing the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002124+5.67%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2455+1.90%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 08:56
BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high

BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high

PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.
Binance Coin
BNB$781.11+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 08:47
The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024

The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, the size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is about 519,000 ETH (worth about $1.9 billion), a record high since January
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.28+5.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 08:41
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN

A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$40.05+5.09%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.01%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.99926+6.82%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02854+0.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 08:40

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts