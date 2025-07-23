2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Technical guidance: Smart contract implementation guide for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers

Technical guidance: Smart contract implementation guide for Hong Kong stablecoin issuers

With the formal passage of the Stablecoin Ordinance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) issued the "Draft Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers" on May 26, 2025, aiming
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.007023+39.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05165+1.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:00
Ken Griffin’s Citadel Urges SEC to Treat Tokenized Shares Like Traditional Stocks

Ken Griffin’s Citadel Urges SEC to Treat Tokenized Shares Like Traditional Stocks

Citadel Securities, the trading giant founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, is calling on the US SEC to hold tokenized equities to the same standards as traditional listed stocks. In a recent letter submitted to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force on July 21, the firm warned against granting broad exemptions for digital assets that resemble equity securities. The company said it supports innovation in market infrastructure, but drew a sharp line between true technological progress and regulatory arbitrage. “Tokenized securities must achieve success by delivering real innovation and efficiency to market participants, rather than through self-serving regulatory arbitrage,” Citadel wrote. Citadel Securities wrote a compelling letter to the @SECGov on the topic of tokenized public stocks, with which I strongly agree: "Simply put, while we strongly support technological innovations designed to address market inefficiencies, seeking to exploit regulatory arbitrage… — Carlos Domingo (@carlosdomingo) July 22, 2025 ‘Look-a-Like’ Equities Must Follow Same Rules, Citadel Tells SEC Tokenized equities, issued on blockchains as alternatives to listed securities, have gained momentum. This rise comes as crypto firms push for more flexible regulatory treatment. However, Citadel argued that these “look-a-like” products still meet the definition of securities. Therefore, it said, they must comply with the same rules that govern the national market system. Citadel cautioned the SEC against exempting these products from core investor protections. These include best execution standards, trade transparency, and fair access provisions. Instead, the firm called for a transparent and deliberative rulemaking process. It added that this process should involve all market participants, including exchanges, issuers, institutional investors and retail investors. Creating Shadow Markets Risks Fragmenting Liquidity, Citadel Says The firm also rejected the idea of allowing these offerings to operate in a regulatory “sandbox.” It argued that many proposals come from large, well-funded entities. According to the firm, these players are attempting to bypass critical safeguards. Therefore, it stated: “The Commission should not allow token purveyors to profit simply by avoiding the Commission’s time-tested framework.” Further, Citadel said the risks go beyond individual investors. It warned that creating parallel markets for tokenized equities could destabilize the broader equities market. Specifically, it pointed to potential issues like liquidity fragmentation, counterparty risk and confusion over voting rights and tax treatment. The letter raised concerns about potential disruptions to the ETF market and IPO pipeline. Citadel also questioned whether tokenized equities might reduce transparency in shareholder bases or dampen shareholder engagement, particularly when voting rights are either absent or detached from ownership incentives. Firm Warns Against Cross-Border Crypto Loopholes The firm listed several key disclosures it believes should be mandatory before any regulatory relief is granted. These include who is issuing the token, what rights are attached and how prices are aligned with the underlying equities. Additionally, it urged the SEC to work with the CFTC and foreign regulators to prevent cross-border loopholes. As of June, Citadel Securities was considering entering the crypto trading space . President Jim Esposito has publicly stated that crypto has passed “the point of no return.” He added that it is now an asset class being taken seriously by institutional investors. The letter signals that while Citadel is open to engaging with crypto markets, it expects regulatory standards to be upheld. Any regulatory adjustments for blockchain-based assets, the firm insisted, must be applied across the market, not carved out for a subset of players seeking lighter oversight.
RealLink
REAL$0.05164+3.48%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001517-9.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-3.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30147-3.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01596+3.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.009465+0.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 12:42
21Shares files with SEC for spot ONDO ETF

21Shares files with SEC for spot ONDO ETF

21Shares has filed a preliminary application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an ETF tracking the token of the DeFi platform Ondo Finance.
DeFi
DEFI$0.002018+0.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01596+3.30%
Ondo
ONDO$0.99736+6.20%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:23
BitWise Chief Investment Officer: Bulls crush bears, ETH prices will continue to rise

BitWise Chief Investment Officer: Bulls crush bears, ETH prices will continue to rise

By Matt Hougan , Chief Investment Officer at BitWise Compiled by: Tim, PANews This article will analyze why the price of ETH has risen and why it will continue to
BULLS
BULLS$181.98-0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$3,862.73+5.12%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000271+1.80%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:15
Three wallets suspected to be owned by a whale transferred out a total of 10,606 BTC after being dormant for three years

Three wallets suspected to be owned by a whale transferred out a total of 10,606 BTC after being dormant for three years

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, three wallets (possibly belonging to the same whale) had just transferred out 10,606 BTC after being idle for 3-5 years.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,259.11+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:02
Arthur Hayes' latest prediction: Trump's fascist economy will ignite the crypto bull market, and Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of the year!

Arthur Hayes' latest prediction: Trump's fascist economy will ignite the crypto bull market, and Bitcoin will reach $250,000 by the end of the year!

Unveiling the secret waltz between Trump’s “fascist economy” and the crypto bull market — the deadly dance between Bitcoin and the “credit drum”, are you following the dance with your
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.83%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004689+22.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 12:00
FTX Hearing: Creditors in restricted jurisdictions may choose to transfer their claims to non-restricted jurisdictions for claims

FTX Hearing: Creditors in restricted jurisdictions may choose to transfer their claims to non-restricted jurisdictions for claims

PANews reported on July 23 that FTX Historian, an account that tracks FTX's bankruptcy and compensation, summarized the key points of last night's hearing: Previously, if a creditor was in
MAY
MAY$0.05165+1.95%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 11:57
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $534 million yesterday, the third highest in history

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $534 million yesterday, the third highest in history

PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$534 million yesterday (July 22, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
LayerNet
NET$0.00010463-5.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 11:56
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $67.9322 million yesterday, with only Grayscale ETF GBTC achieving net inflow

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $67.9322 million yesterday, with only Grayscale ETF GBTC achieving net inflow

PANews reported on July 23 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 22, Eastern Time) was US$67.9322 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.00010463-5.89%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 11:53
PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership

Pittsburgh-based financial services corporation PNC Bank has announced adding Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service platform, enabling customers to buy, hold and sell crypto. The crypto move announced on Tuesday said that PNC will also offer “best-in-class” banking services to Coinbase. The PNC-Coinbase deal comes amid growing demand for regulated crypto offerings. “This collaboration enables us to meet growing demand for secure and streamlined access to digital assets on PNC’s trusted platform,” said William S. Demchak, CEO of PNC Bank. PNC Bank has become one of the largest American banks to launch crypto services at large. Following years of cautious approach, US banks are increasingly embracing crypto, signalling steps toward deeper integration of digital assets in mainstream portfolios. “Traditional finance is slowly waking up to crypto’s call and is vying for a piece of the pie,” Gadi Chait, Xapo Bank’s Investment Manager, told Cryptonews. PNC Bank did not disclose the timeline for its crypto launch. Newfound Token Enthusiasm Among US Banks US banks are seeking deeper ties with crypto firms to avoid missing out on deals spurred by a more relaxed regime under Trump. Traditional banks JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup have announced plans to get involved in stablecoin offerings . Further, Bank of America CEO Moynihan said that it is trying to understand client demand before its stablecoin rollout. PNC Bank, which manages $421 billion in client assets, has become the latest institution to join a growing list of banks deepening their crypto exposure. Analysts Increase Price Targets For PNC Bank Following Tuesday’s announcement, shares of PNC Financial Services Group, the bank’s parent company, rose 0.59%, according to Google Finance data. Besides, Coinbase is quickly becoming a key entry point for banks looking to test the crypto waters. The firm saw significant analyst activity with Piper Sandler and Cantor Fitzgerald, both increasing their price targets for the company. Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Coinbase to $350 from $190, attributing to a more positive outlook for digital assets. Coinbase’s crypto-as-a-service platform offers partners custody and trading tools, which otherwise would be expensive to build.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.83%
GET
GET$0.005839+0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-3.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1361+4.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05733+13.75%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 11:48

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts