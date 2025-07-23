2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PancakeSwap Infinity is now live on the Base network

PancakeSwap Infinity is now live on the Base network

PANews reported on July 23 that PancakeSwap announced on the X platform that PancakeSwap Infinity (original v4 version) is now online on the Base network. Its features are as follows:
Nowchain
NOW$0.00821-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 14:12
Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, the Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain. It is reported that Orbofi is an
Binance Coin
BNB$781.18+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1283+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 14:04
DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

DogeOS proposes to enable ZKP native verification capabilities on the Dogecoin network by introducing new opcodes

PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, Dogecoin's ecological application development layer DogeOS officially submitted a technical proposal to Dogecoin Core, intending to implement zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) native
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000528+4.51%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5172+6.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6208+3.22%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00768+0.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 14:02
Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%

Goldman Sachs: It is expected that the Trump administration will raise the basic tariff rate to 15%

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, David Mericle, chief economist of Goldman Sachs in the United States, expects that the basic "reciprocal" tariff rate in the United
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.098+2.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:45
SEC approves, then instantly pauses Bitwise’s ETF conversion

SEC approves, then instantly pauses Bitwise’s ETF conversion

Analysts speculate the Securities and Exchange Commission could be stalling until it creates listing standards for crypto ETFs, or is trying to stop its sole Democrat commissioner from disrupting the
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22212-0.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:35
DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, plans to establish a diversified digital asset treasury

DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, plans to establish a diversified digital asset treasury

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Globenewswire, DMG Blockchain Solutions, a listed Bitcoin mining company, announced that it is evaluating the institutional-level fund management strategy of its subsidiary
FUND
FUND$0.02739+24.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:19
South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

South Korea Restricts Firms From Including Coinbase, Strategy in ETF Portfolios

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), South Korea’s integrated financial regulator, has recommended asset management firms “not to excessively include” crypto stocks like Coinbase and Strategy in their ETFs portfolios. The regulator has issued verbal guidance to domestic firms, restricting the proportion of crypto companies in ETFs, Herald reported . The directive indicates that the 2017 administrative guidance related to virtual currencies is still valid and must be followed. Additionally, the FSS administrative guidance comprises provisions restricting financial institutions from “holding, purchasing, acquiring collateral, and investing in virtual assets.” “Recently, there has been a trend of deregulation related to virtual assets in the U.S. and Korea, but there have been no specific laws or guidelines established yet,” an FSS official noted. “This means that existing guidelines should be followed until the new system is complete.” South Korea’s Existing Digital Asset Guidelines Since 2017, Korean regulators have prohibited corporate transactions in virtual assets . The government’s decision at that time was driven by concerns over money laundering, given that corporate trading was seen as posing higher risks compared to individual trading. On December 13, 2017, the Korean government announced emergency measures in response to the increasingly speculative domestic cryptocurrency market. Domestic-Listed ETFs Hold Over 10% of ‘Coin Theme’ Stock: FSS The FSS guidance is interpreted as considering the recent rapid increase in ‘coin theme’ stocks, including coin exchanges and mining companies, being included in ETF markets. Among domestic listed ETFs, there are many products with a virtual asset-related stock proportion exceeding 10%, the report noted. For instance, the Korea Investment Trust Management’s ‘ACE US Stock Bestseller ETF’ holds Coinbase with a proportion of 14.59%. Similarly, ‘KoACT US Nasdaq Growth Company Active ETF’ also holds 7.44% of Coinbase, 6.04% of MicroStrategy, adding a total of 13.48% with the relevant stocks. According to industry insiders, these are passive ETFs that are structured to directly track an index. Besides, it is difficult to exclude passive ETFs. “If stocks are arbitrarily excluded without changing the index, the gap rate could skyrocket,” one industry insider noted. “I understand the regulatory tone, but it is not easy to respond immediately.” The local market has also argued that it isn’t fair to apply regulatory standards only to domestic ETFs, as they are already making indirect investments through ETFs of US-listed crypto investment companies. “Restricting only domestic ETFs will not stop the flow of funds, and in reality, many investors are already bypassing the market with U.S. ETFs,” another source noted. “It is questionable whether the regulations will be effective in reality.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22212-0.48%
Threshold
T$0.01702+2.16%
U
U$0.02983+4.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005731+7.22%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.24+1.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/23 13:18
Listed company SEALSQ plans to set up a $30 million cryptocurrency investment fund

Listed company SEALSQ plans to set up a $30 million cryptocurrency investment fund

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Globenewswire, SEALSQ Corp, a Nasdaq-listed public key infrastructure development company, announced that it is setting up a cryptocurrency investment fund of approximately
FUND
FUND$0.02739+24.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:11
Changpeng Zhao: The alt season index is rising, and the FOMO season is coming

Changpeng Zhao: The alt season index is rising, and the FOMO season is coming

PANews reported on July 23 that Zhao Changpeng posted on the X platform at noon that although the accuracy of the Altcoin Season Index on CoinMarketCap is uncertain, it is
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001501-1.44%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001743+15.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.24+1.22%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002904+4.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:07
PayPal to launch global platform PayPal World to connect payment systems and digital wallets

PayPal to launch global platform PayPal World to connect payment systems and digital wallets

PANews reported on July 23 that according to official news, PayPal announced that it will launch the global platform PayPal World. Some of the world's largest payment systems and digital
Share
PANews2025/07/23 13:05

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts