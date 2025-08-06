MEXC Exchange
Fed's Kashkari: Two rate cuts this year still seem appropriate
PANews reported on August 6 that Kashkari of the Federal Reserve said that two interest rate cuts this year still seem appropriate. However, if inflation rises due to tariffs, the
PANews
2025/08/06 20:55
AI-native ERP platform Rillet completes $70 million Series B financing, led by A16z and ICONIQ
PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire , Rillet , an AI- native enterprise resource planning ( ERP ) platform, announced the completion of a $ 70 million
PANews
2025/08/06 20:54
New Base network memecoin attracts crypto whales with trading bot
BlockSack has officially launched its crypto presale on the Base network, just as Coinbase rolls out its much-anticipated SocialFi application. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 20:52
White House: Apple to increase US investment commitment by $100 billion
PANews reported on August 6 that the White House: Apple (AAPL.O) will launch a new US manufacturing plan and will increase its US investment commitment by $100 billion. Trump will
PANews
2025/08/06 20:52
Trump Media tests AI-powered search feature on Truth Social platform
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Jinshi, Trump Media has begun public testing of its new artificial intelligence search function "Truth Search AI" on the Truth Social platform.
PANews
2025/08/06 20:37
Kaito AI: Billions public offering has landed on Capital Launchpad
PANews reported on August 6th that Kaito AI announced on the X platform that its Billions public offering has launched on Capital Launchpad. The project is valued at $200 million
PANews
2025/08/06 20:34
Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq-listed mining company IREN announced July operating results, reporting $86 million in revenue and $66 million in hardware profit, both breaking
PANews
2025/08/06 20:29
ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves
PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ, a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and Tel Aviv, has completed its first round of private financing, raising $5 million at
PANews
2025/08/06 20:24
Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence
PANews reported on August 6th that White House National Economic Council Director Hassett stated that Trump's top priority is maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. He expressed willingness to
PANews
2025/08/06 20:22
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
PANews
2025/08/06 20:18
