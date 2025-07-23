MEXC Exchange
This coin could repeat XRP’s 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700
XRP turned early investors into millionaires, now, Little Pepe’s $0.0014 presale has crypto watchers wondering if history is about to repeat itself. #partnercontent
2025/07/23 21:22
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
PANews
2025/07/23 21:21
Alibaba Cloud Bailian has launched Qwen3-Coder, the price is only 1/3 of Claude 4
PANews reported on July 23 that the latest AI programming model Qwen3-CoderAPI has been launched on Alibaba Cloud Bailian, with the minimum input and output prices of 4 yuan and
2025/07/23 21:16
Pump Fun prints $10.2m in weekly fees but early unlocks haunt PUMP token
Pump.fun continues to rake in respectable fees, but its token struggles with insider selling.
2025/07/23 21:15
Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action
PANews reported on July 23 that Trump posted that the housing market has lagged because Powell refused to lower interest rates. Families are hurt because interest rates are too high,
2025/07/23 21:15
Analysis of the reasons for the batch unstaking of 620,000 ETH: Aave interest rate surge triggers deleveraging
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Aunt Ai, in response to the recent concentrated unstaking of 620,000 ETH, blogger @0xdoge_bull inferred that Aave ETH deposits were withdrawn in
2025/07/23 21:13
Crypto entrepreneurs were fleeing America, but we can bring them back
Regulatory uncertainty drove crypto innovation offshore, but new bipartisan leadership and clear frameworks can restore America’s financial dominance.
2025/07/23 21:03
U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee plans to release market structure discussion draft in early September
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, which is responsible for supervising the CFTC and participating in market structure legislation, plans to
2025/07/23 21:03
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino
Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
2025/07/23 20:51
Nature's Miracle Announces $20 Million XRP Corporate Treasury Plan
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PRNewswire, vertical farming technology company Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced that it will set up an XRP corporate treasury plan
2025/07/23 20:47
