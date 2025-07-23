2025-08-08 Friday

H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
PANews2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,21872+3,82%
Gems
GEMS$0,12172+10,93%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002124+5,72%
PANews2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086+2,70%
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0,0002402-0,04%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,09218-0,63%
PANews2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004166+2,28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086+2,70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1269+2,42%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,032714+30,56%
PANews2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
SUI
SUI$3,7392+7,33%
PANews2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
U
U$0,02983+4,37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086+2,70%
BULLS
BULLS$181,87-0,35%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14267+0,61%
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086+2,70%
Major
MAJOR$0,16558+3,66%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,000000093-13,72%
PANews2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$117 229,78+1,90%
Ethereum
ETH$3 860,44+5,07%
LayerNet
NET$0,00010463-5,89%
PANews2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004789-0,97%
PANews2025/07/23 21:33
Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the
Stage
STAGE$0,0000455+0,88%
PANews2025/07/23 21:32

