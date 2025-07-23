MEXC Exchange
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
PANews
2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
SONIC
$0,21872
+3,82%
GEMS
$0,12172
+10,93%
NOT
$0,002124
+5,72%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens
PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
TRUMP
$9,086
+2,70%
INVEST
$0,0002402
-0,04%
LIBERTY
$0,09218
-0,63%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers
PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
WHITE
$0,0004166
+2,28%
TRUMP
$9,086
+2,70%
AI
$0,1269
+2,42%
HOUSE
$0,032714
+30,56%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million
PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
SUI
$3,7392
+7,33%
PANews
2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement
None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
U
$0,02983
+4,37%
TRUMP
$9,086
+2,70%
BULLS
$181,87
-0,35%
TRADE
$0,14267
+0,61%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived
PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
TRUMP
$9,086
+2,70%
MAJOR
$0,16558
+3,66%
OPEN
$0,000000093
-13,72%
PANews
2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
BTC
$117 229,78
+1,90%
ETH
$3 860,44
+5,07%
NET
$0,00010463
-5,89%
PANews
2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
LIFE
$0,00004789
-0,97%
PANews
2025/07/23 21:33
Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the
STAGE
$0,0000455
+0,88%
PANews
2025/07/23 21:32
