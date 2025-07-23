2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule

Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule

PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01596+2,90%
Aspecta
ASP$0,1561-1,51%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 23:16
ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Share
Incrypted2025/07/23 23:00
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00005272+4,43%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00737+0,13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:58
GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software

GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
FUND$0,02739+24,50%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,000000093-13,72%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters

Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters

New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
SphereX
HERE$0,000569+16,35%
WHY
WHY$0,0000000271+1,80%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe

Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4413+5,19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1269+2,42%
Trusta.AI
TA$0,0635+8,34%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell

U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell

PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U
U$0,02983+4,37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086+2,70%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,032348+29,32%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01596+2,90%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004689+22,97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
Gaia
GAIA$0,05522+16,84%
SEED
SEED$0,001037-1,33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1269+2,42%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0,09104+4,27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:28

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts