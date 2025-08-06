2025-08-08 Friday

Siton Mining Launches XRP Zero-Threshold Cloud Mining App, Use Your Smartphone to Start Earning Daily Passive Income from XRP

Siton Mining’s new XRP cloud mining application has officially launched. Leveraging advanced blockchain architecture and green energy-driven technology, the new platform offers users an eco-friendly, zero-barrier, smart mining experience, enabling them to easily achieve stable daily passive income. As digital assets become increasingly popular, Siton Mining is redefining the future of XRP. Through mobile cloud mining solutions, XRP users can participate in powerful cloud computing resources with just a smartphone. Start mining with XRP, say goodbye to the high-cost, high-threshold traditional mining machine model. A Cloud Mining Platform That Changes the Rules of the Game Siton Mining is committed to building an intelligent, efficient, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency cloud mining ecosystem. Leveraging a distributed cloud computing architecture and clean energy support, users can enjoy stable, green computing power without worrying about equipment or technology. The system will also automatically switch to higher-yielding cryptocurrencies based on market conditions, making every investment more valuable. How Do I Start Smart Cloud Mining with XRP? The entire process is simple and suitable for all users: 1. Register an account and claim your rewards Visit the official website https://sitonmining.com and register with your email address. Register and receive a system airdrop reward of $10–100 USD. 2. Choose a contract plan A variety of flexible contracts are available, ranging from short-term free trials to long-term, high-yield plans. The contract structure is transparent, allowing you to purchase based on your needs. 3. Automated Revenue Distribution Once the contract is activated, the system automatically deposits mining rewards into your account daily, eliminating manual intervention. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Five Core Advantages of the Platform Native support for XRP mining: No need to convert to other currencies, just use XRP to start contracts Automatic daily profit distribution: The system operates intelligently, with no technical barriers to entry Diverse contract options: Flexible amounts and terms allow both beginners and veterans to find a suitable solution Asset security: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, dynamic encryption verification, and multi-layered security Global service: Covering over 180 countries, with 24/7 online customer service to answer your questions About Siton Mining Siton Mining is a leading global cloud mining platform focused on intelligent computing networks, helping users worldwide earn returns on crypto assets more easily and securely. We provide low-barrier-to-entry, highly efficient digital asset appreciation solutions. With the mission of “creating sustainable value for every cryptocurrency,” Siton Mining will continue to advance cloud mining technology and help investors achieve true “long-term value and stable returns” in the crypto world. Visit the official website https://sitonmining.com or download the official app to start your daily profit journey. Email: media@sitonmning.com
UK’s Smarter Web Company Issues First Bitcoin-Denominated Convertible Bond Worth $21M

The Smarter Web Company raised $21 million through the UK’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond from TOBAM. The London-listed technology firm announced Tuesday that the Paris-based asset management company, which has maintained Bitcoin exposure since 2016, fully subscribed to the “Smarter Convert” instrument through three managed funds. The Smarter Web Company ( #SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Smarter Convert – $21 Million Subscription. The Smarter Web Company is pleased to announce the launch of Smarter Convert, a strategic, interest free capital-raising initiative structured as a convertible bond,… — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) August 6, 2025 Unlike traditional convertible bonds, this structure denominates the principal repayment amount in Bitcoin while keeping the conversion share price fixed at £2.05, representing a 5% premium to Monday’s closing price of £1.95 per share. Revolutionary Bond Structure Offers Bitcoin Upside with Downside Protection The convertible bond includes several unique mechanisms designed to protect both issuer and investor interests in volatile market conditions over its 12-month term. After an initial six-month period, Smarter Web can force conversion to equity if shares trade 50% above the conversion price for ten consecutive trading days, effectively capping the company’s Bitcoin exposure risk. Conversely, if bondholders opt against conversion at maturity, the company will repay 98% of the bond’s Bitcoin-adjusted value and retain 2% to offset transaction costs. This Bitcoin denomination means repayment amounts will fluctuate with cryptocurrency prices rising if Bitcoin appreciates and falling if it declines, while conversion terms remain denominated in British pounds. If all bonds convert to equity, approximately 7.7 million new shares would be issued, calculated by dividing the $21 million at current exchange rates by the £2.05 conversion price. TOBAM CEO Yves Choueifaty described the structure as offering “prudent downside protection, premium equity participation, and a Bitcoin-denominated structure that reflects our conviction in Bitcoin as the next cornerstone of trust.” Similarly, Smarter Web CEO Andrew Webley positioned the offering as expanding funding options, stating the deal “marks yet another first for the UK capital markets” and expressing confidence it will “open up a new segment of capital for the Company.” Corporate Bitcoin Financing Evolves Beyond Pure Equity Dilution Models This convertible bond structure is yet a potential evolution in how Bitcoin-focused companies access capital markets, moving beyond the pure equity dilution model popularized by MicroStrategy. The new approach offers a middle path between traditional debt and equity financing, potentially addressing concerns raised by analysts about excessive shareholder dilution in the corporate Bitcoin treasury space. UK BTC Companies Accumulation Race (Source: Smarter Web ) Smarter Web’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy has generated remarkable returns, with the company achieving a 49,198% year-to-date BTC yield through multiple purchases throughout 2025, including 325 Bitcoin in July and 196.8 Bitcoin in June. 🚀 Smarter Web Company crosses 2,000 Bitcoin mark after $27 million purchase reaching top 25 global corporate rankings with 49,198% YTD yield. #Bitcoin #Treasury https://t.co/cDM2etAMnF — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 The company has invested £166.8 million total at an average price of £81,346 per coin, positioning itself among the top 25 global corporate Bitcoin holders with approximately £500,000 in remaining treasury cash for future deployments. However, this aggressive strategy has driven significant stock volatility, with shares falling 15% after recent fundraising despite being up 274% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Japanese Bitcoin investment firm Metaplanet recently filed to raise $3.6 billion through preferred stock offerings, demonstrating continued appetite for innovative financing structures in the sector. The broader corporate Bitcoin treasury movement has seen over 283 companies accumulate 3.64 million Bitcoin collectively, though some industry observers question the sustainability of current strategies. In fact, Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz recently suggested the market may have reached “peak treasury company issuance,” shifting focus to which existing players will achieve meaningful scale. Even earlier this year, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel warned that companies issuing shares near their Bitcoin net asset value risk creating “erosion” rather than capital formation.
White House: Trump to impose 25% tariff on Indian goods

PANews reported on August 6 that the White House said Trump will impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods.
TROLL tokens surged 1,300 times in 3.5 months, with one address earning $3.78 million on a single investment.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Lookonchain, a trader named "frostx.sol" purchased 20.91 million TROLL tokens for $2,900 three months ago. He subsequently sold 2.55 million TROLL tokens
Nubila integrates Monad to build a high-performance AI-aware network and officially launches validator node sales in partnership with NodeOps

PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized environmental data network Nubila Network announced today the completion of its integration with the high-performance public chain Monad. As the physical perception
Cosmos Health secures up to $300 million in funding to launch its ETH treasury strategy

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Cosmos Health (NASDAQ: COSM) has signed a securities purchase agreement with a US institutional investor to issue up to $300 million
Ethereum
ETH$3 863,09+5,09%
Smarter Web issues $21m Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond

Smarter Web is expanding its Bitcoin strategy with new bond issuance.
SEC Clarity on Crypto Liquid Staking Opens Door to Institutional Adoption in U.S.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has published new guidance that may accelerate institutional adoption of liquid staking in the United States, according to industry sources. In a statement released Tuesday, the agency’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined its view that certain liquid staking arrangements—including the issuance of receipt tokens like stETH—do not constitute securities transactions. The clarification represents progress for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, which has long sought regulatory certainty around staking models. It also shows a potential shift in how U.S. regulators approach blockchain-based innovations that involve derivative representations of crypto assets. Liquid Staking Receives Long-Awaited Regulatory Clarity Liquid staking refers to a process in which users stake their crypto assets with a third-party protocol and, in return, receive a new token that represents their deposit and accrued staking rewards. These receipt tokens—such as stETH in the case of Ethereum—allow users to maintain liquidity while still participating in network staking. The SEC’s latest statement seeks to clarify whether these arrangements are subject to U.S. securities laws. For many in the industry, the answer comes as welcome news. Sam Kim, Chief Legal Officer of Lido Labs Foundation, described the guidance as a breakthrough moment: “Yesterday’s SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much-needed guidance that Lido and the wider industry have needed.” A Big Day for Ethereum: SEC Clarity on Liquid Staking Yesterday's SEC guidance confirming that liquid staking and receipt tokens like stETH do not constitute securities provides the much needed guidance that Lido and the industry have needed. As the leading liquid staking… https://t.co/H2WN1BWKSF — Lido (@LidoFinance) August 6, 2025 Kim explains that the clarity will encourage further participation from institutional investors and platforms that had previously been hesitant due to legal uncertainty. Path Cleared for Institutional and Platform Integration With the regulatory fog lifting, liquid staking protocols may now gain broader acceptance by centralized exchanges, fintech platforms, and regulated investment firms. “This opens the door for U.S.-based platforms, financial institutions, and users to engage with liquid staking protocols more freely,” Kim said. “Without the fear of triggering securities laws, more protocols may integrate liquid staking tokens, expanding their utility across DeFi.” By removing the perceived legal risk associated with staking receipts, the SEC’s position could help increase liquidity and utility for such tokens across the U.S. financial ecosystem. Legal Experts Outline Implications for Broader Token Design Legal analysts suggest the SEC’s language on liquid staking may have broader implications beyond staking itself. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, said the agency’s approach reflects a logical evolution in how it categorizes crypto assets and derivatives. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” said Gottlieb. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” Gottlieb adds that this reasoning could influence future regulatory considerations around cross-chain bridges and wrapped tokens—mechanisms that similarly rely on receipt-style representations. A Major Step for U.S. Crypto Market Maturity As the world’s largest capital market, the United States remains a key frontier for the growth of digital asset ecosystems. With liquid staking protocols now operating under clearer rules, DeFi builders and institutional actors alike may find renewed confidence to innovate and engage. For stakeholders like Lido and other major protocols, the SEC’s latest stance is more than a legal indicator—it’s an invitation to scale.
OpenAI tools will be deployed across the U.S. federal government

PANews reported on August 6 that the Trump administration is collaborating with OpenAI to promote federal deployment of AI.
Empery Digital purchased another 88 BTC, bringing its holdings to over 4,000.

PANews reported on August 6th that Nasdaq-listed Empery Digital purchased an additional 87.62 BTC after August 3rd, spending $10 million. Empery Digital currently holds 4,000.85 BTC, with a total investment
Bitcoin
BTC$117 241,24+1,89%
