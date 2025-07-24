2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield

Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield

Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin (BTC) amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States (US) and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,337.13+1.98%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1726+2.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1273+2.66%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14262+0.31%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/24 20:06
FTX to begin $1.9B payouts in September as claims no longer disputed

FTX to begin $1.9B payouts in September as claims no longer disputed

FTX’s next $1.9 billion distribution would unlikely include repayments to jurisdictions questioned in an earlier motion, which is currently being rewritten, according to creditors.
Share
PANews2025/07/24 20:02
deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , the deBridge Foundation has launched a reserve fund to use 100% of the protocol revenue to repurchase its native
deBridge
DBR$0.02559-1.53%
FUND
FUND$0.02739+24.50%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2474+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 20:01
Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

The suspects allegedly held the Italian man hostage for weeks in a Manhattan townhouse, beating him and demanding access to his Bitcoin wallet.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0075+10.45%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02852+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 19:54
Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

PANews reported on July 24 that on-chain data showed that Bitcoin OG, which had been dormant for 14.5 years, had just transferred all 3,962.62 BTC (about US$469 million) it held
Bitcoin
BTC$117,337.13+1.98%
OG
OG$7.602+13.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02852+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 19:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3253+7.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
Share
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009001+0.01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003434+2.78%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009873+2.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001718+1.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05719+13.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:05
Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken

Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken

Over $3.1 billion in crypto has been lost in 2025, according to a Hacken report. Access-control exploits are the primary cause.
Share
PANews2025/07/24 19:04

Trending News

More

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts