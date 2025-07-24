2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
PANews2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
PANews2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
PANews2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
PANews2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
PANews2025/07/24 22:01
Trump denies wanting to destroy Musk's company, wishes him prosperity

PANews reported on July 24 that Trump posted that everyone is saying that I will destroy Elon's company by canceling (or at least reducing) the massive subsidies that Elon receives
PANews2025/07/24 21:40
Ethereum’s daily gas usage hits a record high

PANews reported on July 24 that according to everstake.eth , on July 21, 2025 , Ethereum's daily Gas usage reached 149,673,860,000 , setting a record high. Analysis pointed out that
PANews2025/07/24 21:32
BitMine’s Ethereum holdings exceed $2 billion, with a total of 566,776 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded $2 billion, with a total of
PANews2025/07/24 21:30
Circle’s interest-bearing stablecoin USYC will soon be natively issued on BNB Chain

PANews reported on July 24 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, Circle 's interest-bearing stablecoin USYC (with U.S. Treasury bonds as the underlying asset) will soon be natively issued on
PANews2025/07/24 21:18

