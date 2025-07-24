2025-08-08 Friday

XRP User Benefits! BlockchainCloudMining Easily Unlocks Daily Returns

For users holding XRP (Ripple), assets are no longer just “static waiting”, but a value carrier that can bring actual returns every day. BlockchainCloudMining has launched a new XRP automated cloud mining service. You only need to recharge XRP to the platform to start smart mining and achieve daily stable income. This innovative solution provides Ripple holders with a new passive income channel, easily starting the “lying down to make money” mode. Why Choose XRP to Participate in Cloud Mining? XRP, as a crypto asset that focuses on efficient payment and low handling fees, is widely used in cross-border settlement, enterprise-level payment and other scenarios. Using XRP to participate in cloud mining is not only convenient and low-cost, but also has strong liquidity and is suitable for flexible asset allocation. Through the BlockchainCloudMining platform, XRP users do not need to understand the complex mining principles, nor do they need to purchase any equipment. They only need to recharge XRP, which can be automatically converted into an equivalent amount of Bitcoin computing power to start their daily income journey. Core advantages of BlockchainCloudMining automation: Real automation: no operation is required, the system manages the entire process Users only need to transfer XRP to the platform account and purchase contracts, without configuring parameters, selecting mining pools, and managing equipment, truly realizing “recharge is mining”. Daily settlement, stable and transparent income The platform calculates the Bitcoin (BTC) income generated by the user’s corresponding computing power on a daily basis, supports BTC, USDT or XRP in multiple forms, with fast arrival speed and transparent process. Safe and compliant, users can hold with confidence The platform adopts a cold and hot wallet separation management mechanism to ensure asset security. At the same time, RICH Miner actively responds to compliance requirements in many places around the world, allowing users to participate and hold for a long time with confidence. It Only Takes Three Steps to Mine Immediately 1. Register an account and get a $12 reward immediately without paying any fees. This reward can be used to test the XRP cloud mining contract to help users quickly understand the platform operation and profit model. 2. Deposit XRP to start the mining machine Users can recharge XRP to the platform account through the wallet. The system supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), US Dollar (USDC), etc. 3. Choose a mining contract The contract income is clear at a glance: flexible term + stable income BlockchainCloudMining has launched a variety of contract options for different users’ funds and target terms. The income from each contract will automatically enter the user’s bound wallet account in a 24-hour cycle, without trading, waiting, or handling fees. (The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com for more contract details) Although XRP is not a mineable asset, BlockchainCloudMining effectively simulates the process of obtaining digital asset income through the contract income mechanism, providing investors with a stable and transparent way to participate. As XRP prices continue to strengthen, such contract products not only reduce the uncertainty caused by currency fluctuations, but also open up another stable income path for investors besides buying and selling transactions. As the market demand for stable income continues to increase, such contract products are expected to become a new direction for digital asset allocation. For more information, please visit the official website: BlockchainCloudMining.com
Anchorage Digital announces stablecoin issuance platform on GENIUS&#039; heels

The digital asset service company joins a growing list of firms making stablecoin moves following the GENIUS bill's passage into law.
Hacken Report Flags $3.1B Web3 Meltdown, 1,025% Spike in AI Attacks

Key Takeaways: Web3 platforms lost $3.1 billion in H1 2025, already surpassing full-year 2024 losses. Access control failures were the leading cause, followed by phishing and smart contract bugs. AI-related attack vectors rose by 1,025%, showing risks in inference layers and APIs. Web3 projects lost $3.1 billion to exploits and scams in the first half of 2025, according to the Hacken 2025 Half-Year Web3 Security Report published July 24 . 🚨 2025 is already the most expensive year in Web3 security, and we’re only halfway through. $3.1B lost. Social engineering. AI-driven exploits. Protocol design flaws. Our Half-Year Report breaks it all down and shows how to defend against what’s next: https://t.co/6x8JDjkmJT pic.twitter.com/hQjxTvpjlN — Hacken🇺🇦 (@hackenclub) July 24, 2025 The report states that the amount lost in H1 this year has already exceeded the total losses recorded across all of 2024. It attributes $1.83 billion of this amount to access control exploits, the majority of which occurred in Q1. AI-Related Exploits Explode by 10x in Web3 Phishing and social engineering attacks accounted for $600 million, a sharp increase from the previous year. Another $263 million was lost due to smart contract vulnerabilities, marking DeFi’s most damaging quarter since early 2023. Hacken identified a surge in AI-related exploits, with incident volume rising by 1,025% compared to H2 2024. These cases stemmed from issues such as insecure API design, improper model access restrictions, and weak user input filtering in AI inference layers. The single largest incident in the period was the $290 million Munchables breach, followed by $136 million lost in the Pike Finance series of attacks. The Uniswap V4 ecosystem also recorded its first major hook-related exploit, resulting in a $12 million loss. According to the report, Ethereum accounted for 61.4% of total losses, while BNB Chain and Arbitrum represented 20.2% and 11.4%, respectively. Exploits on Ethereum L2s and alt-L1s made up the remainder. Security Enhancements in Exigent Need “2025 has been a wake-up call,” said Hacken Co-Founder and CBDO Yevheniia Broshevan. “As blockchain reaches enterprise scale and regulations advance, cybersecurity becomes a core business function.” The report recommends continuous monitoring and automated defense systems to address rising threats. It also warns that standard auditing remains insufficient given the increased complexity of integrated systems and AI models in Web3 environments. DeFi protocols made up nearly 69% of all incidents tracked in H1 2025. CeFi incidents were fewer but tended to result in higher individual losses. The report also noted a growing overlap between financial and infrastructure attack vectors. The rise in AI-driven exploits exposes the challenge facing the crypto industry: the rapid adoption of complex technologies outpacing the development of security frameworks. At the same time, geopolitical actors and financially motivated groups have begun to treat blockchain infrastructure as high-value targets. The convergence of traditional cybersecurity threats with on-chain vulnerabilities may require new regulatory coordination between Web3-native firms, national agencies, and cybersecurity vendors. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might regulations like MiCA or the EU AI Act influence future Web3 security practices? These frameworks may impose formal governance, model validation requirements, and real-time monitoring standards that force protocols to integrate cybersecurity by design rather than after deployment. Are smaller protocols more vulnerable to these complex attacks? Yes. The report implies that limited technical resources and overreliance on third-party tooling leave smaller teams exposed, especially as AI integrations expand without clear defensive standards. Is there any indication of coordination between threat actors? While not explicitly detailed, the increase in sophisticated, cross-layer attacks suggests potential collaboration or tooling exchanges between financially motivated hackers and more organized adversarial groups.
OpenAI's next-generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August

PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Verge , OpenAI's new generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August . OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
A newly created wallet received 16,472 ETH from Galaxy OTC and FalconX, worth approximately $61.43 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet is accumulating a large amount of Ethereum. The wallet received 87,275 ETH from Galaxy OTC, worth
U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Eleanor Terrett, at a press conference before the House of Representatives' August recess, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said he would work
Ethena Labs, Anchorage Digital team up to make USDtb a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin

Ethena Labs has partnered with Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered crypto bank, to issue USDtb as the first stablecoin to comply with the U.S.'s recently enacted stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act.
Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors

PANews reported on July 24 that the Celestia Foundation announced that it has partnered with Polychain Capital to distribute all of Polychain's remaining TIA holdings to new investors. This month,
BONK: Platform fees drive the destruction of 500 billion BONK, worth approximately $18.62 million

PANews reported on July 24 that BONK’s official Twitter account stated that driven by the transaction fees of the Letsbonk.Fun platform, 500 billion BONK (approximately US$18.62 million) had just been
Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside

After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space. #partnercontent
