Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
PANews2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
PANews2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
PANews2025/08/06 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $222 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $95.1122 million
PANews2025/08/06 23:30
TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5th, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO)
PANews2025/08/06 23:25
Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Despite the firm's skepticism over digital assets, J.P. Morgan is actively leveraging blockchain technology.
Crypto.news2025/08/06 23:20
New GENIUS Act Paves Way: Secure Cloud Mining with IOTA Miner & Top Coins

The recent passage of the GENIUS Act , a landmark cryptocurrency law, is set to reshape the digital asset landscape by prioritizing transparency, compliance, and user protection. For IOTA Miner – a global cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and trusted by over 9 million users worldwide – this policy shift strengthens its commitment to delivering secure, automated, and accessible digital asset mining solutions. What the GENIUS Act Means for Cryptocurrency Mining The GENIUS Act provides a clear regulatory framework for platforms operating major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, and SOL. By formalizing reporting standards and security requirements, the bill aims to strengthen the confidence of institutional and retail investors in compliant mining and staking platforms. “We believe the GENIUS Act is a significant milestone for the industry,” said an IOTA Miner spokesperson. “Clear regulation will not only help reduce user risk but also foster innovation among platforms committed to transparency and compliance.” How IOTA Miner Aligns with the GENIUS Act Full compliance and transparency – IOTA Miner operates under UK regulations, with bank-grade data encryption and audited security standards. Automated daily payouts – Helps users earn steady passive income without the complexity of managing hardware or manual trading. USD-based contracts – Deposits are converted to USD to help minimize exposure to crypto price volatility, while still allowing users to withdraw earnings in their preferred coins. Green cloud mining – All operations are powered by renewable energy sources, aligning with the act’s broader focus on responsible innovation. Mobile-First Platform Supporting Major Coins Available in 195+ countries, the IOTA Miner app makes digital asset mining more accessible than ever. Users can deposit XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL , and other supported cryptocurrencies, select mining plans matching their risk profile and budget, and monitor daily earnings directly from their smartphone. Getting Started in Three Simple Steps Register and claim a $15 trial bonus – no deposit required to explore the platform. Deposit supported cryptocurrencies and choose a plan. Track daily automated payouts and withdraw once the balance reaches the required threshold. IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible mining plans to suit different investor needs and budgets. Here are some examples of popular plans: A $100 contract with a two-day contract yields a net profit of $8. A $500 contract with a five-day contract yields a net profit of $30. A $10,000 contract with a 40-day contract yields a net profit of $6,000. A $100,000 contract with a 30-day contract yields a net profit of $57,300. These proven earnings demonstrate IOTA Miner’s stable, transparent, and trustworthy profit model, allowing users to choose the investment plan that’s right for them confidently. About IOTA Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner provides compliant, user-friendly, and environmentally responsible cloud mining services to over 9 million users worldwide. With its mobile-first design, automated payouts, and support for leading cryptocurrencies, the platform aims to make digital asset income accessible to everyone – especially as global regulations like the GENIUS Act bring more clarity and confidence to the market. Join now. Get your $15 bonus For more information, visit: iotaminer.com Media Contact: info@iotaminer.com Click to download the IOTA Miner app
CryptoNews2025/08/06 23:17
The Indian government: The additional tariffs imposed by the United States are "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified" and will take action to protect national interests

PANews reported on August 6 that the Indian government called the additional tariffs imposed by the United States "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified," and stated that it would take action to
PANews2025/08/06 23:15

