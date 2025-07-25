2025-08-08 Friday

Robinhood Launches HBAR in the US

PANews reported on July 25 that according to BWEnews, Robinhood launched HBAR on the US site.
PANews2025/07/25 20:02
From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured. Countless altcoins have been
PANews2025/07/25 20:00
XRP Focus, Global New Opportunities: GENIUS Act Promotes IOTA Miner and Opens a New Chapter in Smart Cloud Mining

Against the backdrop of the continued rise in the global cryptocurrency market, the GENIUS Act recently passed by the United States has injected unprecedented policy support and legal protection into the industry. At the same time, the British cloud mining platform IOTA Miner also launched innovative free cloud mining services, attracting a large number of investors. The core highlights of the GENIUS Act include: Consumer protection: Through the supervision and registration of stablecoin issuers, user rights are protected and illegal activities are prevented. Consolidating the status of the US dollar: Stablecoin issuers are required to match assets with US Treasury bonds and US dollars one by one, further strengthening the dominant position of the US dollar in the global financial system. Promoting innovation: Establishing a clear legal framework for digital asset activities and encouraging compliant and responsible technological innovation. US President Trump said: “The GENIUS Act will make the United States the undisputed leader in the field of digital assets, bringing huge investment and innovation to our country.” IOTA Miner: Leveraging Policy Dividends to Innovate Cloud Mining Models As a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has been committed to combining artificial intelligence with green energy since its establishment in 2018 to provide users with efficient, safe and environmentally friendly mining services. With the policy support of the GENIUS Act, IOTA Miner launched an innovative free cloud mining service. Users only need to register to get a $15 reward, and can participate in mining by purchasing contract packages to obtain stable income every day. Advantages of IOTA Miner ✅ Sign up and get a $15 welcome bonus New users only need to register to get a $15 bonus immediately, which can be used to purchase cloud mining contracts and easily start the digital asset journey. ✅ Green and environmentally friendly renewable energy The platform mine is fully powered by renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which can achieve efficient mining while actively practicing environmental protection. ✅ Decentralized technology and high profit potential Combining decentralized architecture with perfect cloud mining services, it helps users to achieve steady appreciation of digital assets more safely, efficiently and conveniently. ✅ Multilingual dashboard and transparent no hidden fees Supports multiple language interfaces, which is convenient for global users; the platform fee structure is transparent and there are no additional hidden fees. ✅ Generous alliance reward program Participating in the alliance promotion program can get up to $80,000 in rewards and create more profit opportunities. You will automatically receive your profit the day after you purchase the contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw the funds to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue to purchase contracts to earn more profits. Future Outlook: Policy and Technology Driven The implementation of the GENIUS Act has injected strong policy momentum into the US digital asset market, while IOTA Miner’s innovative measures have opened up a new wealth growth channel for global investors. With the continuous optimization of the policy environment and the continuous improvement of technology, more innovative platforms like IOTA Miner are expected to emerge in the future, further promoting the healthy development of the digital asset industry in a more standardized, safe and green direction. Register and recharge now , seize this opportunity, start your smart cloud mining journey immediately, and start passive income today! If you want to learn more about IOTA Miner or participate in its cloud mining service, please visit its official website.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 19:38
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
A 20% plunge in a single day, the reverse live broadcast of the Pump founder

Author: Cookie At 4 a.m. today, pump.fun co-founder @a1lon9 conducted a live voice interview on the Twitch channel of crypto KOL @notthreadguy. Before the live broadcast, some people in the
PANews2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase

UK-listed The Smarter Web Company just bought 225 BTC boosting its holdings and bringing it closer to the 2,000 BTC threshold. How much Bitcoin does the company hold now? On July 25, The Smarter Web Company has announced another BTC…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 18:59
Interpretation of Solana’s latest technology roadmap: Anchoring the “Internet capital market” and building an on-chain Wall Street

Yesterday Solana announced a new roadmap. In essence, since the improvements of each chain have entered the deep water zone, there is indeed some terminology stacking. I try to interpret
PANews2025/07/25 18:35
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Delabs Games: DELABS Airdrop Checker is now available

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Delabs Games, the $DELABS airdrop checker is now officially online. Users can check their airdrop qualifications and their future rights in Web3
PANews2025/07/25 18:16

