GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, phishing attacks impersonating ZOOM malware have reappeared recently, targeting Web3 practitioners. Attackers often commit fraud in the name
PANews
2025/07/28 15:34
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity
PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
PANews
2025/07/28 15:28
Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20
While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, memecoin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 15:22
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
PANews
2025/07/28 15:07
Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power
PANews reported on July 28 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Several Measures for Shanghai to Further Expand the Application of Artificial Intelligence". It mentioned that
PANews
2025/07/28 14:59
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
PANews
2025/07/28 14:33
Democrats probe housing regulator over considering crypto in mortgages
A group of Senate Democrats has probed Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte over his order to propose how to consider crypto in mortgage applications.
PANews
2025/07/28 14:31
The Smarter Web Company Completes £19.5 Million Funding, Continues to Advance Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that the London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced the completion of the current subscription round of 6.058 million new ordinary shares, raising a
PANews
2025/07/28 14:24
Roman Storm seeks $1.5m in donations as Tornado Cash trial enters its third week
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm needs $1.5 million in donations to cover legal expenses as his criminal trial enters its third week in New York. Appealing to the cryptocurrency community in a July 26 post on X, Storm said his…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 14:24
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with
PANews
2025/07/28 14:10
