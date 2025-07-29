MEXC Exchange
PetroChina Capital: Currently not involved in stablecoin-related business
PANews reported on July 29 that PetroChina Capital recently stated during an institutional survey that it is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses. The company has noticed that some investors
PANews
2025/07/29 14:05
WLFi spent 1 million USDC to buy 256.75 ETH 20 hours ago
PANews reported on July 29 that according to Onchain Lens, World Liberty Fi (@worldlibertyfi) purchased 256.75 ETH at a unit price of $3,895 20 hours ago using $1 million USDC.
PANews
2025/07/29 13:28
Dragonfly partner: The U.S. Department of Justice clarified that Dragonfly is not a target of investigation
PANews reported on July 29th that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, tweeted that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently clarified during a public trial that media reports
PANews
2025/07/29 12:45
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 29, 2025 – Ethereum Spot ETFs Record 17 Straight Days of Gains, ETH Holds Above $3.7K
The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today, with the total market cap down by 5%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, fluctuating between $118,000 and $119,000, marking a 0.6% decline over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains resilient, holding above the $3,700 support level as spot ETF inflows extend their streak to 17 consecutive days, bringing in $5.2B, reflecting sustained institutional interest. Meanwhile, XRP has slipped 4% and is now trading just above the $3 mark, echoing broader market weakness. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/29 12:24
MetaMask launches the “Stablecoin Earning” feature to support earning income directly in the wallet
According to PANews on July 29th, the crypto wallet MetaMask officially launched the "Stablecoin Earn" feature, allowing users to deposit stablecoins directly into their MetaMask wallets and earn returns. Powered
PANews
2025/07/29 12:23
Konstantin Lomashuk allegedly borrowed 85 million USDT from Aave to buy ETH
PANews reported on July 29, according to Lookonchain , Konstantin Lomashuk ( @Lomashuk ) is suspected of borrowing 85 million US dollars USDT from Aave to purchase ETH . He
PANews
2025/07/29 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$157 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on July 29th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $157 million yesterday (July 28th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot
PANews
2025/07/29 12:08
Will the GENIUS Act bring about another DeFi Summer?
By: Blockchain Knights Welcome to Slate Sundays, a new weekly column from CryptoSlate that features in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking commentary that goes beyond the headlines to explore the
PANews
2025/07/29 09:00
When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok
Author: Thejaswini M A Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News You’ve been watching the Fed meetings for months and know they’re about to adjust interest rates. The economic data is loudly
PANews
2025/07/29 08:00
Trump’s Truth Social Bitcoin ETF among multiple crypto funds delayed by SEC
The SEC delayed decisions on the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF and Grayscale’s Solana Trust, extending review periods as the US Congress moves with crypto regulation.
PANews
2025/07/29 06:31
