2025-08-08 Friday

Key player in $13M crypto Ponzi scheme pleads guilty

Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr has pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which together carry a maximum of 15 years in prison.
PANews2025/07/30 10:38
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
PANews2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
PANews2025/07/30 10:02
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
PANews2025/07/30 09:58
Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.

According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending
PANews2025/07/30 09:52
Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours

According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a
PANews2025/07/30 09:46
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding

PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
PANews2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
PANews2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
PANews2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
PANews2025/07/30 09:33

