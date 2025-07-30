MEXC Exchange
Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.
PANews reported on July 30th that official website data shows that Twenty One Capital, the Bitcoin treasury company headed by the son of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, currently holds
PANews
2025/07/30 13:12
Yuanbi Technology completes US$40 million Series A2 financing round, led by ZhongAn International and others
PANews reported on July 30th that RD Technologies, a Hong Kong-based fintech group, announced the successful completion of its Series A2 funding round, raising nearly US$40 million. This round was
PANews
2025/07/30 13:06
Revolut Mulls Buying US Bank to Fast-Track American Licence: Report
Digital banking giant Revolut is reportedly exploring the purchase of a US bank as it seeks to accelerate its entry into the American market. The move would allow the UK’s largest fintech to bypass the often lengthy process of securing a banking charter from scratch. The company is considering acquiring a nationally chartered bank that already holds a licence, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. An acquisition would allow Revolut to lend in the US more quickly than applying for a banking charter independently, which can take years. Revolut weighs buying US bank to get licence https://t.co/YTVJXzbAlV — Financial Times (@FT) July 30, 2025 According to the report, the company is also said to be weighing applying for its own banking licence rather than entering through an acquisition. Revolut declined to comment on the matter. Trump-Era Policies Seen as Potential Boost to Revolut’s Licence Bid The fintech, which has 60m customers worldwide, has been searching for ways to deepen its presence in the US, one of the world’s largest financial markets. Winning an American banking licence would provide access to a vast base of customers and deposits at a time when UK fintechs are facing slower growth at home. US President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda has created a perception that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could expedite the approval process for bank charters, the FT said. However, Revolut is still exploring the most efficient path forward. Revolut Eyes Middle East, Latin America as It Seeks Scale Abroad The company is already in talks for a $1b deal that would raise fresh capital and value the fintech at about $65b , the FT reported ths week. Part of the funding would help finance its global expansion. Revolut has considered similar strategies elsewhere, including a plan to acquire a Middle Eastern bank. It completed the purchase of Argentine bank Cetelem from BNP Paribas last month as part of its expansion drive. Although Revolut holds banking licences in Lithuania, which allows it to operate across the European Union, and in Mexico, it has yet to secure one in the UK. Regulators approved its application last year but imposed restrictions that continue to limit its lending activity. US Banking Approval Could Pave Way for Digital Asset Services The company’s international ambitions extend beyond traditional banking. Revolut, which has offered crypto trading in the UK and the European Economic Area, resumed limited crypto operations in Hungary this week. The move came after a regulatory freeze earlier this summer, when Hungary introduced a new law requiring all crypto service providers to hold a domestic licence. As of Oct. 2023, Revolut suspended its crypto services in the US due to regulatory uncertainty. Now, it’s push for an American banking licence could lay the groundwork for broader product offerings, including digital asset services, if approved. Industry observers say a US banking licence would mark a significant milestone for Revolut and help it compete with American fintech rivals.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:49
Hunan You County police busted a USDT fraud operation and detained three people
PANews reported on July 30th that according to a You County police report, in the early morning of July 24th, the You County Public Security Bureau's Criminal Investigation Brigade, under
PANews
2025/07/30 12:47
Dan Bin's Oriental Harbor Holdings' Q2 US stock holdings include Coinbase, marking its first investment in a crypto company.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Oriental Harbor, headed by Dan Bin, has again increased its US stock holdings, according to a 13F report filed with
PANews
2025/07/30 12:45
British fintech firm Revolut considers acquiring US bank to speed up US license
PANews reported on July 30th that the Financial Times reported that Revolut, the UK's largest fintech company, is considering acquiring a US bank to more quickly obtain a US banking
PANews
2025/07/30 12:16
Decentralized AI infrastructure Manifold completes $10.5 million Series A funding round, led by OSS Capital
PANews reported on July 30th that Manifold, a decentralized AI infrastructure company, announced it has secured $10.5 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development of its decentralized AI
PANews
2025/07/30 12:12
SEC Opens Door to In-Kind Redemption Option for Crypto ETFs
The US Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has cleared the way for crypto ETFs to use in-kind creations and redemptions, a move industry participants say could make the fast-growing market more efficient and cost-effective. The regulator voted on July 29 to approve orders allowing authorized participants to create and redeem shares of Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs) in kind, meaning they can receive the underlying cryptocurrency directly rather than cash. Until now, spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs approved in 2024 were restricted to cash-only transactions. Chairman Paul S. Atkins said following the vote: “A key priority of my chairmanship is developing a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for crypto asset markets. Investors will benefit from these approvals, as they will make these products less costly and more efficient.” I'm pleased to share the SEC approved in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETPs. The approvals continue to build a rational regulatory framework for crypto, leading to a deeper and more dynamic market, which will benefit all American investors. https://t.co/UbQ9pXlBpD pic.twitter.com/DX8ub16Ey3 — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) July 29, 2025 New Redemption Option to Boost Flexibility and Cut Costs The in-kind redemption model is common for traditional stock and commodity ETFs. In this system, authorized participants exchange shares for the underlying securities rather than cash. Now, applying the same mechanism to crypto ETPs, industry observers say, reduces friction. Additionally, it gives issuers and market makers greater flexibility when managing the funds. Move Lets Investors Defer Capital Gains Until Crypto Sale By allowing in-kind transfers, the SEC also gives institutional investors better tax efficiency. In a cash redemption, ETP issuers must sell the underlying cryptocurrency to raise funds, often triggering capital gains that are then passed on to shareholders. In-kind redemptions allow investors to receive the crypto directly and defer taxes until they decide to sell the assets. The Commission’s vote also advanced other initiatives to standardize the treatment of crypto-based products. It approved exchange applications to list and trade a mixed spot Bitcoin and Ether ETP, as well as options and Flexible Exchange (FLEX) options on certain spot Bitcoin products. Position limits for options on Bitcoin ETPs were increased to align with generic limits of up to 250,000 contracts. ETP Issuers Poised to Benefit as SEC Eases Operational Constraints Two scheduling orders were also issued to seek public comment on whether national securities exchanges should be allowed to list and trade two large-cap crypto ETPs. These products had been approved earlier by the Division of Trading and Markets under delegated authority. The decision marks a departure from the more restrictive framework adopted for crypto ETFs last year. In addition, analysts said the shift brings the sector closer to how mainstream ETFs operate. As a result, it could lead to tighter spreads and better liquidity. Moreover, it may attract new institutional investors who had been cautious about the operational constraints of cash-only redemptions. Crypto ETF assets have grown rapidly since spot Bitcoin ETFs debuted in early 2024, amassing tens of billions in assets under management. The SEC’s latest orders could accelerate that growth as issuers adapt to the new framework.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:08
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 30, 2025 – SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs, ETH ETFs See Record Inflow Run
The US SEC has approved in-kind redemptions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, a move expected to enhance liquidity and efficiency for institutional investors. Meanwhile, the crypto market is flashing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap down by 3.8%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, slipping 0.4% over the past 24 hours and hovering just above the $118,000 mark. Ethereum remains solid, climbing 0.7% to hold above $3,800. Spot ETH ETFs have now recorded net inflows for 18 consecutive days, tying the second-longest streak since launch and highlighting sustained institutional appetite. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:05
Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $79.9781 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow.
PANews reported on July 30th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $79.9781 million on July 29th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day
PANews
2025/07/30 11:59
