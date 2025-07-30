2025-08-08 Friday

Dow Jones edges higher, Fed maintains rates in a split vote

Stock markets were up after Fed reached an expected decision not to cut rates.
Crypto.news2025/07/31 02:20
Facing 45 Years, Roman Storm Chooses Silence in Federal Money-Laundering Trial

Roman Storm will not testify in his own defense during his landmark money laundering trial, lawyers for the Tornado Cash developer say. Roman Storm Declines to Testify in Federal Court According to a July 29 report from Inner City Press, Storm and his lawyer told U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla that the crypto-mixer co-founder would not take the stand in Manhattan federal court this week. They've back Storm's lawyer Klein: My client is not going to testify. Judge Failla: Mr. Storm, you know you can testify – you have chosen not to testify? Storm: Yes, Your Honor Judge: Thanks for letting me know — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 29, 2025 “Mr. Storm, you know you can testify,” the media outlet quotes Failla as saying. “You have chosen not to testify?” “Yes, your honor,” Storm replied. Defense Fund Nears $5 Million Contribution Goal News of Storm’s decision not to testify comes just days after he took to X to beg his supporters for more contributions to his legal defense fund. “Our lawyers and experts are working around the clock—we’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like,” Storm wrote in the July 26 post. “Every hour counts, and so do the costs.” ⏳ Final push next week. Our lawyers and experts are working around the clock — we’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like. Every hour counts, and so do the costs. If you believe in fairness, open-source, and freedom, please help us finish strong. 🙏 👉… — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) July 26, 2025 According to the Free Roman Storm website, contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.5 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal. “If you believe in fairness, open-source, and freedom, please help us finish strong,” he added. Storm has faced an intense legal few weeks since his watershed open-source trial kicked off in New York City earlier this month. Storm and fellow Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Semenov were indicted in August 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and sanctions violations. Federal prosecutors allege Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored malware collective. “Roman Storm and Roman Semenov allegedly operated Tornado Cash and knowingly facilitated this money laundering,” then-U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in an August 2023 press release . If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.
CryptoNews2025/07/31 02:18
JPMorgan Partners with Coinbase, Letting Millions of Chase Customers Buy Crypto Instantly

JPMorgan, Chase, and Coinbase have announced a partnership that will give over 80 million Chase customers new access to crypto through a series of integrations. The collaboration includes credit card funding, bank account linking, and the ability to redeem Chase rewards points for stablecoins. Coinbase announced that starting this fall, Chase customers will be able to fund their Coinbase accounts directly using Chase credit cards. The announcement also noted that customers will gain the option to link their Chase bank accounts with Coinbase in 2026. Read more ↓ https://t.co/ZuX2rqxUfS — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 30, 2025 Coinbase noted that by 2026, the Chase Ultimate Rewards program will allow users to redeem points for USDC, Coinbase’s preferred stablecoin, on Base, the Layer 2 blockchain developed by the exchange. Coinbase described the partnership as a major step in lowering entry barriers to crypto. “We believe crypto is for everyone,” the company said in a statement. “This is just the beginning.” Coinbase and JPMorgan Partner to Bring Tokenized Deposits to Base This isn’t the first rodeo between JPMorgan and Coinbase, as JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, has been increasingly active in blockchain infrastructure. This is evidenced by its recently launched “ JPMD,” a tokenized deposit on Base, backed one-to-one by U.S. dollars. The token launched on July 18 is JPMorgan’s latest blockchain-backed tool for digital payments, as the bank announced that JPMD was designed to enhance settlement and token movement across public blockchains, but in a controlled and compliant manner. “JPMD is intended to enhance the global digital payments ecosystem by bringing trusted financial infrastructure onto public blockchain,” JPMorgan stated. In parallel, JPMorgan has taken steps to bring crypto further into mainstream finance. The bank is reportedly exploring ways to lend against client-held Bitcoin and Ethereum , as well as expanding collateral options to include crypto ETFs like BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. That service is expected to begin with high-net-worth clients and may expand over time. CEO Jamie Dimon, long known for his essential stance on Bitcoin, recently acknowledged that stablecoins and deposit tokens are “real.” 💰 @jpmorgan launches first banking token "JPMD" on Coinbase Base network, marking Wall Street's biggest blockchain step with dollar-backed deposits for institutional clients. #JPMorgan #Base #Coinbase https://t.co/WGwEE8k3iZ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 He also said JPMorgan would be involved in both. While he still opposes fully decentralized crypto, Dimon has allowed the bank to gradually increase its exposure to digital asset services. Banks Step Into Crypto as Traditional Finance with Coinbase as a Major Player The line between traditional finance and crypto is vanishing fast. U.S. banking giants like JPMorgan, PNC Bank , Citigroup , and Fidelity are integrating crypto services into their platforms, allowing millions of customers to access digital assets directly through familiar banking apps. This shift is making crypto more accessible to traditional users who were once held back by technical barriers or regulatory uncertainty. 🏦 PNC Bank to add Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service platform for trading of digital assets, and would offer banking services to Coinbase. #PNCBank #Coinbase #CryptoServices https://t.co/a5vBf8o3Y8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 Coinbase has emerged as a key player in bridging the gap. CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the company’s earnings call in May that the exchange is no longer just focused on trading but seeks to become the world’s leading financial services app. “Crypto is eating financial services,” Armstrong said. “Money market funds, real estate, securities, debt—these are all coming on-chain.” Coinbase already provides payments, staking, stablecoin rewards, and custodial services to institutions including BlackRock, Stripe, and PayPal. 🔨 The OCC has relaxed its restrictions on banks engaging with crypto, just hours after @realDonaldTrump pledged to end regulatory barriers. #OCC #Trump https://t.co/GEYG4fCXHu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 8, 2025 This expansion coincides with a major regulatory pivot. In a major shift, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has joined the Federal Reserve and FDIC in permitting regulated U.S. banks to buy, sell, and custody crypto assets . Just last year, these agencies had warned against such partnerships. But with the Trump administration relaxing crypto-related constraints and Congress passing stablecoin legislation , traditional banks are jumping in. The market is also being reshaped by the rise of spot ETFs , which allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through traditional brokerage accounts. Products from BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale have become key entry points for everyday investors. As access improves and trust increases, capital from traditional institutions is pouring into crypto markets. The influx is supporting prices, increasing liquidity, and even stabilizing volatility.
CryptoNews2025/07/31 02:06
Trump’s crypto working group pushes for clearer rules as adoption grows

The White House’s digital asset task force calls on regulators to clarify crypto trading rules and accelerate innovation, as a major crypto bill becomes law and two more head to
PANews2025/07/31 01:37
Shiba Inu reclaims investor attention, but Pepeto might pump 17,800% and steal the show

Shiba Inu reclaims investor attention, but Pepeto might pump 17,800% and steal the show

Shiba Inu rallies steadily while Pepeto gains hype with huge presale growth and potential 17,800% surge. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/31 01:05
World Liberty Financial bets $10m on Falcon’s cross-chain stablecoin play

WLFI’s capital injection into Falcon Finance marks a new phase in stablecoin evolution, one focused on back-end interoperability rather than token proliferation. The $10 million will fund tools that enable dollar assets to move seamlessly across ecosystems. According to a…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 00:31
What Ethereum built in ten years — and what it still hasn’t delivered

Vitalik Buterin says adoption alone is not progress. Are today’s Ethereum-based systems truly autonomous, or just decentralized in name and centralised in control? Ethereum’s core mission still needs defending Ethereum (ETH) turns ten today, Jul. 30. The anniversary comes at…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 00:00
Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply

PANews reported on July 30th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced it has increased its airdrop allocation for Season 2 of its points program participants from 4% to 5% of
PANews2025/07/30 23:52
An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago
PANews2025/07/30 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million
PANews2025/07/30 23:30

