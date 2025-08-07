MEXC Exchange
2025-08-08 Friday
HashFlare founders ask US court to reduce prison time
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare asked a US judge to exempt them from additional imprisonment after admitting
PANews
2025/08/07 13:17
OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream
PANews
2025/08/07 13:05
Three major challenges behind Circle, the first compliant stablecoin
Circle’s listing has sparked market attention to stablecoins, making it the first compliant stablecoin. However, there are hidden dangers behind the glamour. After reading Circle's IPO prospectus, we can actually
PANews
2025/08/07 13:00
Solana-based Meme Coins: PENGU, SPX eye further gains as selling pressure wanes
Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), rank among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, at press time.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 13:00
ETH holds $3.6K as Ethereum daily transactions near all-time high
Ethereum was trading at $3,658 at press time, posting a 2.2% gain over the last 24 hours as on-chain metrics show a surge in transaction activity. The price remains 30% higher than it was a month ago, even though it…
ETH
$3,861.47
+5.14%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:57
Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet,
PANews
2025/08/07 12:55
PeckShield: Google search results for "Aave" lead to phishing sites
PANews reported on August 7th that a fake phishing ad impersonating Aave appeared at the top of Google search results, according to PeckShield. Users are advised not to interact with
PANews
2025/08/07 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Drifts in Fragile Range as Layer2 and RWA Tokens Outperform
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin hovering around $114K and Ethereum briefly breaking above $3,700 before settling slightly lower. BTC is caught in a low-liquidity “air gap” between $110K and $116K, raising concerns about further downside if demand doesn’t return. While Layer2 tokens like Arbitrum and Mantle jumped over 8%, and CeFi assets like BNB and CRO saw modest gains, sectors like Meme, PayFi, and AI posted losses. Market conviction remains weak, with ETF outflows and cautious derivatives activity reflecting a fragile backdrop. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/08/07 12:32
Orca DAO proposes Solana staking and ORCA buybacks
Orca DAO has introduced a new treasury proposal designed to strengthen the Orca protocol through Solana staking and long-term token buybacks. The proposal was posted to the Orca (ORCA) governance forum on Aug 6. The DAO’s Governance Council would have…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking
Babylon Labs has introduced a breakthrough in decentralized finance with the launch of trustless Bitcoin vaults. Announced via an Aug. 6 post on X, these vaults allow native Bitcoin (BTC) to be used in decentralized finance applications, such as lending,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
