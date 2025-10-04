Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC Skyrockets 170% in a Week – Are Privacy Coins the Next 100x?

Sleeper pick ZEC is currently leading market gains for the week – Zcash price prediction now eyes stronger returns as the privacy coin narrative heats up.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.