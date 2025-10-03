Yoga for Insomnia: A Natural Path to Better Sleep

Struggling with sleepless nights? Discover how yoga can be a powerful, natural treatment for insomnia. Learn the science and the best poses for deep, restorative sleep. Tabish anwar · 22 hours ago 5 min read22 hours ago -- Share

From Poses to Peace: Unlocking the Science and Practice of Yoga for Restful Nights

You’ve turned counting sheep into a nightly marathon. You’ve tried everything from warm milk to over-the-counter sleep aids, but the elusive state of deep, restorative sleep remains just out of reach. If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Millions struggle with insomnia, but the solution might not be in a pill bottle — it could be on a yoga mat.

Photo by madison lavern on Unsplash

While calling it a “miracle treatment” might be an overstatement, the evidence is overwhelming: yoga is one of the most effective, holistic, and sustainable ways to combat insomnia. It’s not a quick fix, but a practice that rewires your body and mind for sleep from the inside out.

The Science Behind the Savasana: Why Yoga Works for Sleep

Yoga doesn’t just make you tired; it systematically addresses the root causes of insomnia: