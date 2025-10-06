ExchangeDEX+
XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 06:30
The latest XRP price predictions have traders debating whether Ripple’s token can keep its rally alive as regulatory uncertainty dominates headlines. At the same time, Ripple news today is focused on Washington, where a potential government shutdown could impact ETF approval timelines. For investors, XRP remains one of the most closely followed large-cap tokens, while many presale projects are gaining momentum for offering far bigger upside in the months ahead.

XRP’s position in the market

XRP has regained steady momentum in 2025, thanks to Ripple’s expanding partnerships in global payments. The network is now used by banks, remittance firms, and payment providers that want to cut settlement costs and improve transaction speeds. This practical use case gives XRP staying power in a sector where many assets depend almost entirely on hype.

Analysts following XRP price prediction models believe the token has room to climb into the $5–$10 range over the coming years if Ripple’s adoption trend holds steady. For a major coin, that would count as meaningful growth, though it also shows the limits of upside when supply is high and much of the market already recognizes its value.

Ripple news today: ETF questions and government uncertainty

This week’s Ripple news has centered on whether the ongoing U.S. government shutdown will affect decisions on crypto ETFs. Agencies like the SEC already face delays in processing, and any further disruption could slow approvals that many in the industry see as essential for mainstream adoption.

For XRP, the issue carries particular weight. After years of legal battles with regulators, Ripple has worked hard to rebuild trust with institutions. ETF approvals would give the token more legitimacy in traditional markets, potentially opening the door to greater inflows. A delay, however, could dampen short-term sentiment, even if the long-term outlook remains strong.

Where the XRP price prediction stands

For now, the $3 level acts as a key test for XRP. Holding above it could allow the token to build strength for the next rally, while weakness may keep price action choppy. In the bigger picture, many analysts see XRP in the $5–$10 zone by 2028 if Ripple keeps securing new deals and cross-border payment adoption grows. That projection reflects its role as a practical asset, even if it lacks the explosive upside of smaller, newer tokens.

Why traders are watching Layer Brett

While XRP provides stability and utility, traders hunting for larger returns are increasingly drawn to Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett blends meme culture branding with the performance of L2 scaling technology. It offers fast transactions, low fees, and Ethereum-backed security, giving it more credibility than hype-only meme tokens.

The presale has already raised over $4.2 million at a price of $0.0058 per token. Staking rewards are paying above 614% APY, though these yields will decline as adoption broadens. The project also plans to roll out NFT integrations, gamified staking, and a $1 million community giveaway, showing the team’s intent to maintain momentum beyond the presale stage.

Final thoughts

The latest XRP price prediction points to steady growth in the $5–$10 range, though regulatory delays could create bumps in the short term. For traders chasing bigger gains, Layer Brett offers a high-upside play that contrasts XRP’s stability, making a combination of both strategies appealing to many investors.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

