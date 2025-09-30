XRP ETF Odds Hit 99% as 2017-Like Breakout Nears $25

XRP Consolidation Mirrors 2017 Setup

According to market analyst Galaxy, XRP’s current market structure is echoing a familiar pattern from April 2017, just before its historic rally.

Source: Galaxy

XRP is consolidating just below its all-time high of $3.65, a classic setup that often precedes major breakouts. This pattern has fueled optimism among traders watching key resistance levels that could unlock the next explosive rally.

XRP has spent recent weeks repeatedly testing what Galaxy refers to as the green line, a critical resistance zone that has capped price action.

Each attempt to breach this level has built momentum, suggesting that market pressure is steadily mounting. Historically, such repeated tests of resistance tend to weaken sellers’ control, eventually allowing buyers to push through and ignite a rally.

Should XRP break past this consolidation phase, Galaxy outlines three potential upside targets, mainly $7, $13, and a possible long-term surge to $25. These figures are not arbitrary. They align with technical projections drawn from Fibonacci retracement levels and historical price action during previous cycles.

In 2017, a similar consolidation pattern resulted in an explosive multi-thousand-percent rally that redefined XRP’s market position.

Presently, XRP is trading at $2.89 with a bull flag sparking $4 breakout hopes.

XRP ETF Odds Skyrocket

According to data from prediction platform Polymarket, the odds of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) gaining approval have jumped to 99%, fueling optimism across the crypto market.

Source: Polymarket

This surge in confidence underscores growing expectations that XRP could soon follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which have made significant strides in ETF development.

ETFs have become a major driver of mainstream adoption, offering investors regulated access to crypto assets through traditional financial markets.

For XRP, which has long positioned itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, an ETF would represent a milestone in recognition, liquidity, and institutional accessibility with the REX Osprey’s XRP ETF already setting the ball rolling.

Given that approval odds are near certainty, many analysts argue that such a development could drastically shift XRP’s market dynamics with October expected to become an ETF catalyst month.

Investor demand for diversified crypto exposure is accelerating. Bitcoin ETFs have already drawn billions in inflows, and Ethereum ETFs are next in line. As the third most recognized digital asset, XRP stands out as the logical next candidate.

Therefore, an ETF would open the door for institutions to access XRP seamlessly, eliminating custody, wallet, and compliance complexities.

Conclusion

Polymarket’s 99% approval odds underscore XRP’s dramatic shift from regulatory limbo to near-certain ETF approval, positioning it to join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the regulated ETF arena.

Meanwhile, XRP’s consolidation is nearing a critical inflection point, mirroring the setup before its explosive 2017 rally. Repeated tests of resistance signal mounting pressure for a breakout, with $7, $13, and potentially $25 emerging as realistic targets if momentum accelerates.