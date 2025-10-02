Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era

PANews reported on October 2nd that HashKey Group officially launched its DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) fund strategy today at the Global On-chain Asset Summit, hosted during TOKEN2049. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, remarked that the birth of DAT is comparable to the groundbreaking launch of ETFs in the 1990s and is expected to play a similarly important role in the crypto era. "DAT represents the ETF moment of the crypto era, and it is also the original intention of HashKey Group to launch the DAT fund," Dr. Xiao Feng stated. "HashKey Group will seize this crucial moment and, leveraging exchanges and blockchain infrastructure, move the DAT strategy from conception to implementation."
A month ago, HashKey Group announced its comprehensive DAT (Data Access Token) strategy and plans to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund globally. By launching, investing in, and operating outstanding DAT projects globally, HashKey aims to promote the standardized management of crypto assets and the prosperity of the Web3 industry.